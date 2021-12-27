BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball team could not get past Unity on Monday at the BSN Classic 38-23.
Sophia Rome had 12 points for the Blue Devils, while Beth McMahon added seven points.
At Bismarck
Unity 38, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 23
BHRA (23) — Aubrey Peters 1 0-0 2, Ella Myers 0 0-0 0, Marleigh Schmit 1 0-0 2, Natalie Clapp 0 0-0 0, Sophia Rome 4 3-6 12, Beth McMahon 3 0-0 7, Mayzee Myers 0 0-0 0, Draycee Nelson 0 0-0 0, Briana Moloney 0 0-0 0, Addison Wallace 0 0-0 0, Mikayala Cox 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 3-6 23.
Unity (38) — Addison Ray 0 1-2 1, Hailey Flesch 0 0-0 0, Gracie Renfrow 0 0-0 0, Lauren Miller 2 0-0 4, Erika Steinman 4 0-0 9, Raegan Stringer 5 2-2 12, Katey Moore 3 1-2 7, Maddie Reed 0 0-0 0, Savannah Alagna 0 0-0 0, Taylor Henry 2 3-8 7, Calli Chandler 0 0-0 0, Bridget Henry 0 0-0 0, Reagan Little 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-14 38.
BHRA;6;8;6;3;—;23
Unity;11;11;11;5;— ;38
3-point field goals — BHRA 2 (Rome, McMahon); Unity 1 (Steinman). Total fouls — BHRA 9, Unity 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
