BISMARCK — Sophia Rome had four points in overtime as the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball team beat North Vermillion 41-39 at the BSN Girls Classic.
Ella Myers had 18 points for the Blue Devils, while Rome had 11 and Mikayla Cox, Natalie Clapp and Marleigh Schmit each had four points.
Ava Martin had 13 for the Falcons, while Callie Naylor and Olivia Pearman each had eight and Cami Pearman added six.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 41, North Vermillion 39
BHRA (41) — Ella Myers 8 1-4 18, Marleigh Schmit 1 2-4 4, Natalie Clapp 0 4-7 4, Sophia Rome 3 5-10 11, Beth McMahon 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Peters 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Cox 2 0-2 4. Totals: 12 12-27 41.
North Vermillion (39) — Ava Martin 5 3-4 13, Callie Naylor 3 2-7 8, Braxtyn Dunham 0 1-2 1, Lauren Ellis 1 1-1 3, Cami Pearman 2 0-2 6, Addie Burns 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 2 4-6 8. Totals: 13 12-22 39.
BHRA;7;13;7;8;6;—;41
N. Vermillion;7;7;11;10;4;—;39
3-point field goals — BHRA 1 (Myers); North Vermillion 2 (Cami Pearman 2). Total fouls — BHRA 15, North Vermillion 18. Fouled out — Naylor, Dunham, Peters. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.