BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball team got past Oakwood 43-36 on Monday in overtime at the BSN Girls Classic.
Ella Myers led the Blue Devils with 11 points, while Marleigh Schmit had eight, Natalie Clapp and Beth McMahon each had seven and Mikayla Cox added six points.
Addie Wright had 17 points for the Comets, while Karsen Rupp had seven and Ashlynn Pinnick added six.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 43, Oakwood 36
BHRA (43) — Aubrey Peters 0 0-0 0, Ella Myers 5 0-2 11, Marleigh Schmit 4 0-0 8, Natalie Clapp 1 5-7 7, Sophia Rome 0 4-4 4, Beth McMahon 2 2-4 7, Draycee Nelson 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Cox 3 0-0 6. Totals: 15 11-17 43.
Oakwood (36) — Karsen Rupp 3 1-2 7, Jaydah Arrowsmith 2 0-3 4, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 1 0-2 2, Addie Wright 7 2-4 17, Ali Reed 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Pinnick 2 1-4 6, Cherokee Hanner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 4-15 36.
BHRA;8;13;4;11;7;—;43
Oakwood;10;8;8;10;0;— ;36
3-point field goals — BHRA 2 (Myers, McMahon); Oakwood 2 (Wright, Pinnick). Total fouls — BHRA 16, Oakwood 18. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
