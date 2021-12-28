BISMARCK — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team beat Lexington 37-19 in the BSN Girls Basketball Classic.
Kyla Bullington had 12 points for the Trojans, while Mattie Kennel had 11 and Maddie Hudson had six points.
At Bismarck
Armstrong-Potomac 37, Lexington 19
Armstrong-Potomac (37) — Brynn Spencer 0 0-0 0, Gigi Mulvaney 0 0-0 0, Ali Morgan 1 0-0 2, Kyla Bullington 6 0-2 12, Cami Salsgaver 1 0-0 2, Maddie Hudson 2 2-2 6, Mattie Kennel 4 1-3 11, Gracie Gordon 0 0-0 0, Denley Heller 1 0-0 2, Faith Cline 0 2-2 2. Totals: 15 5-9 37.
Lexington (19) — Claire Peacock 4 0-0 8, Vivian Wright 0 0-0 0, Belle Payne 0 0-0 0, Ella DuBois 0 0-0 0, Sammy Yates 0 0-0 0, Jaya Therien 2 0-0 4, Candace Watson 0 2-4 2, Kathleen Hauer 0 0-0 0, Callie Cheever 0 0-0 0, Faith Keagle 2 1-4 3. Totals: 8 3-8 19.
A-P;10;11;9;7;—;37
Lexington;5;7;3;4;— ;19
3-point field goals — Armstrong-Potomac 2 (Kennel 2). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 12, Lexington 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
