BISMARCK — Kyla Bullington had 19 points as the Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team beat Cissna Park 42-22 at the BSN Girls Classic.
Mattie Kennel had nine points for the Trojans, while Faith Cline had seven and Denley Heller added five points.
At Bismarck
Armstrong-Potomac 42, Cissna Park 22
Armstrong-Potomac (42) — Brynn Spencer 0 0-0 0, Gigi Mulvaney 0 0-0 0, Ali Morgan 0 0-0 0, Kyla Bullington 7 5-6 19, Cami Saltsgaver 0 0-0 0, Maddie Hudson 1 0-0 2, Mattie Kennel 4 1-4 9, Gracie Gordon 0 0-0 0, Denley Heller 2 1-2 5, Faith Cline 2 3-4 7. Totals: 16 10-16 42.
Cissna Park (22) — Addison Seggebruch 0 0-0 0, Knake 4 3-4 14, Sinn 2 0-3 4, Morreal 3 1-5 7, Karas 0 0-0 0, Edelman 0 0-0, Kollman 0 0-0 0, King 1 0-0 2, Ava Seggebruch 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 4-12 27.
A-P;15;9;9;9;—;42
Cissna Park;11;5;9;2;—;27
3-point field goals — Cissna Park 3 (Knake 3). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 7, Cissna Park 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
