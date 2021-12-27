BISMARCK — Junior Kyla Bullington scored a game-high 16 points as the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans raced past the Villa Grove Blue Devils at the BSN Classic at Bismarck.
Armstrong-Potomac outscored Villa Grove 15-2 in the second quarter to build a double-digit lead they the Trojans would never relinquish.
At Bismarck
BSN Classic
Armstrong-Potomac 48, Villa Grove 21
A-P (48) — Brynn Spencer 1 0-0 3, Gigi Mulvaney 1 0-0 2, Ali Morgan 3 2-2 9, Kyla Bullington 8 0-2 16, Cami Saltsgaver 0 2-2 2, Maddie Hudson 2 0-0 4, Mattie Kennel 0 0-0 0, Gracie Gordon 1 2-4 4, Denley Heller 2 0-4 4, Faith Cline 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 6-14 48.
Villa Grove (21) — Emma Buesing 2 0-0 5, Maddie Wicklander 0 0-0 0, Jobeth Crafton 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Arbuckle 1 2-4 4, Jo Bella Crafton 1 1-2 3, Ana Vollmer 2 1-2 6, Carly Eads 1 0-0 3, Jada Chandler 0 0-0 0, Scarlett Howard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 4-8 21.
A-P `9 `15 `14 `10 `— `48
Villa Grove `8 `2 `8 `3 `— `21
3-pointers — Armstrong-Potomac 2 (Spencer 1, Morgan 1). Villa Grove 3 (Buesing 1, Vollmer 1, Eads 1). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 14. Villa Grove 13. Fouled out — none.
