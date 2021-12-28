BISMARCK — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team lost to Benton Central 66-25 at the BSN Girls Basketball Classic.
Kyla Bullington had 10 points for the Trojans, while Ali Morgan had five points.
At Bismarck
Benton Central 66, Armstrong-Potomac 25
Benton Central (66) — Courtney Tolen 1 1-1 3, Kennedy Tolen 5 1-2 11, Foster 1 0-0 3, Carlee Masser 6 0-0 14, Senesac 4 1-3 10, Rachel Tolen 4 2-3 10, Allyson Cecil 1 2-2 4, Elle Wetti 0 2-2 2, Liza Cooley 3 0-0 6, Gephant 0 0-0 0, Rich 1 0-0 3, Kerkhoff 0 0-0 0, Hardebeck 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 9-13 66.
Armstrong-Potomac (25) — Brynn Spencer 0 0-0 0, Gigi Mulvaney 1 0-0 2, Ali Morgan 1 2-2 5, Kyla Bullington 5 0-0 10, Zoe Turner 0 0-0 0, Cami Saltsgaver 1 0-1 2, Maddie Hudson 0 0-2 0, Mattie Kennel 1 0-0 2, Gracie Gordon 1 0-0 2, Denley Heller 0 0-0 0, Faith Cline 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 205 25.
Benton Central;14;20;18;14;—;66
A-P;2;7;10;6;—;25
3-point field goals — Benton Central 5 (Masser 2, Foster, Seaesac, Rich); Armstrong-Potomac 1 (Morgan). Total fouls — Benton Central 8, Armstrong-Potomac 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
