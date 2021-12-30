BISMARCK — Benton Central has been virtually unstoppable in the BSN Classic girls tournament.
In their previous four appearances, the Bison have won three titles and they are 18-2 with their only losses coming against Watseka and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin during the 2017 tournament.
On Wednesday, Benton Central added a fourth title with a 60-26 triumph over the Salt Fork Storm in the championship game.
The Bison, who improved to 17-0 this season, are rated No. 12 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association single class poll and they are No. 5 in the Class 3A Poll.
"One of our goals was to get to the championship game and we were able to do that with two fantastic games on Tuesday,'' said Salt Fork coach Brian Russell, whose team defeated Unity and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin to reach the championship game. "Tonight, I was proud of girls for their fight and their competitiveness against a really good Benton Central team.
"These girls got better throughout the tournament. Obviously, playing five games in three days, you don't have legs like you normally do, but we found ways to continue to play through our offense. Every single girl on this team did what we asked them to do.''
And that was never more evident to Russell that the opening eight minutes as the Storm (11-4) found themselves trailing the Bison 16-9 after implementing a unique game plan the day of the game.
"We have always done a good job of executing our game plan, but tonight, we threw some new stuff at them hours before the game and they did fantastic,'' Russell said. "To hang with them and play probably our best quarter of basketball against them in this tournament was fantastic.''
Benton Central didn't let Salt Fork stick around in the second quarter.
The Bison outscored the Storm 27-2 to take a 43-11 halftime advantage. Kennedy Tolen scored 20 of her game-high 23 points in the first half for Benton Central, who had eight different players score in the championship game.
Freshman Alexa Jamison finished with a team-high 16 points for the Storm, while Macie Russell contributed 7 and Karlie Cain had 3.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
BSN Classic Championship
Benton Central 60, Salt Fork 26
Benton Central (60) — Courtney Tolen 1 0-0 2, Kennedy Tolen 9 2-2 23, Sienna Foster 2 0-0 6, Tressa Senesac 3 2-4 8, Rachel Tolen 2 2-2 6, Allyson Cecil 0 0-0 0, Carlee Musser 4 0-0 9, Ellie Wetli 1 0-0 3, Liza Cooley 1 0-0 3, Rich 0 0-0 0, Avery Hardebeck 0 0-0 0, Chauncey Keller 0 0-0 0.
Salt Fork (26) — Macie Russell 3 0-0 7, Karlie Cain 1 0-0 3, Kailey Frischkorn 0 0-0 0, Alexa Jamison 5 6-8 16, Shelby McGee 0 0-0 0, Hadley Pierce 0 0-0 0, Brianna Filicsky 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 0 0-0 0, Rozlynn Maring 0 0-0 0, Rhaelyn Flak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 6-8 26.
Benton Central `16 `27 `17 `0 `— `60
Salt Fork `9 `2 `11 `4 `— `26
3-pointers — Benton Central 8 (K.Tolen 3, Foster 2, Musser 1, Wetli 1, Cooley 1). Salt Fork 2 (Russell 1, Cain 1). Total fouls — Benton Central 8, Salt Fork 7. Fouled out — none.
Records — Benton Central 17-0. Salt Fork 11-4 overall.
