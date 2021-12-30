BISMARCK — Most basketball coaches could care less about which players are in the starting lineup.
Their focus is always to put the five best on the floor when its time to decide the outcome of the contest.
So, it was probably very fitting on Wednesday night that Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin claimed the BSN Classic championship with an assistant coach Murad Abbed stepping up into the role of the head coach and junior Hayden Rice coming off the bench to score 16 points as the Blue Devils defeated the Salt Fork Storm 49-43.
"I was getting ready to lead our JV team in the first game of the day and as I was driving here, I got the text that coach (Gary Tidwell) wouldn't be available,'' said Abbed. "So, it was awesome to see everyone rally around and do a little bit more than what they probably thought they could do. That is what you need when your leader is gone.
"Obviously, we miss coach, and we want him and his family to get healthy, but I'm proud of the boys for the way they played.''
Tidwell and his son, senior Isaiah Tidwell, were out on Wednesday because of an illness as the Blue Devils (12-5 overall) captured their fifth BSN Tournament title in 18 years.
But thanks to modern technology, the veteran coach was able to work before the game with his assistant coaches, Abbed and Michael Grant, as well as his team on a game plan. Tidwell was then forced to watch the game from his home with his oldest son, Elijah Tidwell, a 2021 graduate of BHRA, serving as the play-by-play commentator.
"We were all pretty unsure what was going on this morning,'' said BHRA junior Brett Meidel. "We weren't even sure if we were going to have a game.
"Our coaches are always encouraging us to be a player-led team and our assistant coaches did a great job. Honestly, we stepped onto the court with confidence because we were prepared and ready to go.''
That was definitely true for Rice, who entered the game late in the first quarter.
The 5-foot-9 junior made 4-of-5 shots, including 3-of-4 behind the 3-point arc in the second quarter as the Blue Devils turned a 2-point deficit (15-13) into a 34-28 advantage at halftime.
"Those were huge shots,'' said Meidel, who had a game-high 18 points and was named the tournament's most valuable player. "You need multiple guys contributing to win a championship. Those shots by Hayden really opened things up on the offensive end for us.''
Rice, who has started this season for BHRA, admitted that he didn't let missing his first shot deter his confidence.
"My teammates had confidence in me and they got me the ball in good positions to score,'' he said. "We actually have a deep bench, so we have guys that can come into a game and contribute.
"I think it's one of the strengths of this team.''
But, he did acknowledge that he prefers to be a starter.
"Coming in and playing as much as did tonight, it didn't matter that I didn't start,'' said Rice, who finished with 16 points and three assists.
Salt Fork coach Andrew Johnson gave a lot of credit to Rice.
"He came off the bench and didn't hesitate when he got his chance to score,'' Johnson said. "Meidel is their guy and that was our focal point.''
So, did that make Rice's contribution more valuable?
"It's more about how he got them as opposed to the fact that he did get them,'' Johnson said.
After trailing by nearly double digits early in the second half, the Storm (9-4 overall) came back and pulled within one possession (45-43) on a Blake Norton basket with 20 seconds remaining. Norton had a game-high 13 points for Salt Fork.
"I thought our kids showed a lot of guts tonight,'' Johnson said. "We never hung our heads and gave it a good battle. We came up a little short, but we know that we will play them again, so hopefully, we can learn from this and get better.''
Johnson acknowledged that Salt Fork had some issues with the BHRA zone defense. The Storm were very efficient with their 2-point field goals, making 56.5 percent (13-of-23) but they were a disappointing 2-of-14 from 3-point range.
"We had some methodical possessions that turned into a lot of good shots, but we also had some quick shots that I thought played into their hands,'' Johnson said. "But, give credit to Bismarck, they did a good job of taking away some of those easy shots.''
Salt Fork will play three games next week, starting with a game on Monday against Armstrong-Potomac, while Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin is idle until next Friday's game with Iroquois West.
