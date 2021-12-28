BROADLANDS — After only being up 15-12 after the first quarter, the Salt Fork boys basketball team got going after that and went on to a 62-32 win over Armstrong-Potomac at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic.
Garrett Taylor had 18 points for the Storm, while Blake Norton had 11, Colden Earles had 10 and Camden Smoot added eight.
Seth Johnson had nine points for the Trojans, while Kollin Asbury had eight points and Luke Gordon added six points.
At Broadlands
Salt Fork 62, Armstrong-Potomac 32
Salt Fork (62) — Colden Earles 5 0-0 10, Nathan Kirby 0 1-2 1, Camden Smoot 4 0-0 8, Jameson Remole 0 0-0 0, Blake Hettmansberger 2 0-0 4, Evan Webb 1 2-2 4, Cam Merritt 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 3 3-3 11, Michael Jones 0 0-0 0, Hayden Maloney 1 0-0 2, Hayden Chew 1 0-0 2, Garrett Taylor 7 4-6 18, Evan Hageman 1 0-0 2 Totals: 28 10-13 62.
Armstrong-Potomac (32) — Nathan Rogers 0 1-2 1, Eli Kennell 0 0-0 0, Kollin Asbury 3 2-2 8, Cole Bailey 0 0-0 0, Brody Howard 1 3-4 5, Evan Schulter 1 1-3 3, Seth Johnson 2 3-6 9, Luke Gordon 3 0-2 6, Cain Buhr 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 10-19 32.
Salt Fork;15;22;14;11;—;62
A-P;12;7;6;7;—;32
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 2 (Norton 2). Total fouls — Salt Fork 18, Armstrong-Potomac 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.