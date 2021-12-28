BROADLANDS — The Salt Fork boys basketball team cruised to a 56-29 win over Heritage at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic.
Colden Earles had 17 points to lead the Storm, while Blake Norton had 10, Garrett Taylor had 10 and Camden Smoot added six.
With the win, the Storm will go on to the championship game on Wednesday against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at 6:30 p.m.
At Broadlands
Salt Fork 56, Heritage 29
Salt Fork (56) — Colden Earles 7 0-0 17, Nathan Kirby 1 0-0 2, Camden Smoot 2 2-2 6, Jameson Remole 1 0-0 3, Blake Hettmansberger 1 0-0 2, Evan Webb 1 0-0 2, Cameron Merritt 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 4 2-7 11, Michael Jones 0 0-0 0, Hayden Maloney 0 0-0 0, Hayden Chew 1 0-0 3, Garrett Taylor 4 2-4 10, Evan Hageman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-13 56.
Heritage (29) — Julilyan Gray 1 2-3 4, Timmy Wilson 6 1-3 14, Drew Williams 2 0-0 5, Strick 0 0-0 0, Robert Holloman 1 0-0 2, White 0 0-0 0, Aaron Coffin 1 2-3 4, Joel Bear 0 0-0 0, Xander Rathmun 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-9 29.
Salt Fork;5;17;27;7;—;56
Heritage;5;10;6;8;— ;29
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 6 (Earles 3, Remole, Norton, Chew); Heritage 2 (Wilson, Williams). Total fouls — Salt Fork 8, Heritage 13. Fouled out — Noon. Technical fouls — none.
