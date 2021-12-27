BROADLANDS — Salt Fork held Georgetown-Ridge Farm to just 10 second-half points as the Storm rallied for a 49-39 victory over the Buffaloes in BSN Classic contest at Heritage High School.
Senior guard Cale Steinbaugh had a game-high 25 points for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, but he managed just 8 in the second half after scoring 17 in the first 16 minutes.
Salt Fork, which converted 8-of-9 free throws in the fourth quarter, was led in scoring by Blake Norton with 17, while Garrett Taylor chipped in with 10.
At Broadlands
BSN Classic
Salt Fork 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 39
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (39) — Jace Bina 0 0-0 0, Cameron Steinbaugh 3 0-0 6, Cale Steinbaugh 11 1-2 25, Kaden Mingee 2 0-0 5, Zack Roach 0 0-0 0, Bryson Pigg 1 0-0 3, JJ Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 1-2 39.
Salt Fork (49) — Colden Earles 1 4-5 6, Nathan Kirby 0 0-0 0, Camden Smoot 3 2-2 8, Jameson Remole 0 0-0 0, Blake Hettmansberger 3 0-0 8, Blake Norton 6-2-2 17, Garrett Taylor 4 2-2 10. Totals: 17 10-11 49.
Geo-RF `13 `16 `4 `6 `— `39
Salt Fork `10 `13 `12 `14 `— `49
3-pointers — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 4 (Cale Steinbaugh 2, Mingee, Pigg). Salt Fork 5 (Norton 3, Hettsmanberger 2). Total fouls — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10. Salt Fork 10. Fouled out — none.
