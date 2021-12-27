BROADLANDS — The Salt Fork boys basketball team defeated Illinois Math and Science 53-33 on Monday at the BSN Boys Classic.
Garrett Taylor had 23 points to lead the Storm, while Colden Earles had 16 and Blake Hettmansberger added four.
At Broadlands
Salt Fork 53, Illinois Math and Science 33
Salt Fork (53) — Colden Earles 3 8-8- 16, Nathan Kirby 0 0-0 0, Camden Smoot 1 1-2 3, Jameson Remole 1 0-0 3, Blake Hettmansberger 2 0-0 4, Evan Webb 0 1-2 1, Cam Merritt 1 0-1 2, Blake Norton 0 3-3 3, Hayden Maloney 0 0-0 0, Hayden Chew 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 11 1-3 23, Evan Hageman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 13-16 53.
Illinois Math and Science (33) — Lucas Brower 1 1-2 4, Zuyu Liu 0 0-0 0, AJ Williams 1 0-0 2, Deondre Obannon 0 3- 4 3, Marco Illic 3 2-2 8, Belly Kubwimana 4 0-0 8, Colin Ballentine 0 0-0 0, CHarles Ludwig 0 0-0 0, Muna Onwuameze 3 0-0 6, Divya Brahmbhatt 0 0-0 0, Jack Pinto 0 0-0 0, Bryce Sharp 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 6-8 33.
Salt Fork;13;11;20;9;—;53
IMSA;9;6;6;12;— ;33
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 3 (Earles 2, Remole); IMSA 1 (Brower). Total fouls — Salt Fork 10, IMSA 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.