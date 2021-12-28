BROADLANDS — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys basketball team defeated Heritage 68-48 at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic on Tuesday.
Kaden Mingee had 25 points to lead the Buffaloes, while Cale Steinbaugh had 22 points, JJ Hall had eight and Jace Bina added six.
At Broadlands
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 68, Heritage 48
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (68) — Jace Bina 3 0-0 6, Cameron Steinbaugh 1 0-0 2, Cohen Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0, Cale Steinbaugh 7 8-8 22, Kaden Mingee 7 10-12 25, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Zack Roach 1 0-1 2, Bryson Pigg 0 0-0 0, Kevin Morgan 1 0-0 3, JJ Hall 4 09-2 8. Totals: 24 18-23 68.
Heritage (48) — Julliyan Gray 4 0-0 9, Timmy Wilson 3 4-5 11, Drew Williams 4 3-4 12, Struck 0 0-0 0, Robert Holloman 1 2-4 4, White 0 0-0 0, Aaron Coffin 3 0-0 8, Joel Bear 1 2-2 4, Xander Rathmun 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 11-15 48.
Geo-RF;19;16;21;12;—;68
Heritage;11;8;13;16;—;48
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 2 (Mingee, Morgan); Heritage 5 (Coffin 2, Gray, Wilson, Williams). Total fouls — Geo-RF 15, Heritage 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
