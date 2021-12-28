BROADLANDS — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys basketball team lost to Illinois Math and Science Academy 56-51 at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic,
Cale Steinbaugh had 19 points for the Buffaloes, while Jace Bina had 15 and Cameron Steinbaugh added 12 points.
At Broadlands
Illinois Math and Science Academy 56, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 51
IMSA (56) — AJ Williams 2 0-0 4, Deondre Obannon 2 0-0 4, Marco Ilic 1 0-0 2, Belly Kubwimana 1 9-9 11, Charles Ludwig 1 0-0 2, Muna Onwuameze 9 0-5 18, Bryce Sharp 6 3-3 15. Totals: 22 12-17 56.
Geo-RF (51) — Jace Bina 6 2-2 15, Cameron Steinbaugh 6 0-0 12, Cale Steinbaugh 6 6-8 19, Kaden Mingee 1 0-1 2, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Zack Roach 0 0-0 0, Bryson Pigg 0 0-0 0, JJ Hall 1 1-2 3. Totals: 20 9-13 51.
IMSA;12;10;15;19;—;56
Geo-RF;11;18;12;10;—;51
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 2(Bina, Cale Steinbaugh). Total fouls — IMSA 15, Geo-RF 14. Fouled out — Roach. Technical fouls — none.
