BISMARCK — Senior Ned Hill scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils to a 62-53 triumph over the Lexington Minutemen at the BSN Classic on Monday.
The Blue Devils also got 15 points from Brett Meidel and 13 from Braden Sackett. Bis-Henn/Ross-Al sealed the victory making 9-of-15 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Ben Peacock was the leading scorer for Lexington with 14 points.
At Bismarck
BSN Classic
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 62, Lexington 53
Lexington (53) — Crouch 1 0-0 2, Logan Friedmansky 2 5-6 11, Ben Peacock 5 1-2 14, Kaden Farrell 4 2-2 10, Kaden Tolen 4 0-1 10, Campbell 1 0-0 3, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Bork 1 1-2 3, Laesch 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 9-13 53.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (62) — Brett Meidel 3 9-11 15, Ayden Ingram 2 2-2 7, Hayden Rice 0 0-2 0, Asa Ray 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Tidwel 1 0-0 2, Braden Sackett 4 2-2 13, Dawson Dodd 0 0-0 0, Amani Stanford 0 0-0 0, Ned Hill 12 1-5 25. Totals: 22 14-22 62.
Lexington `11 `13 `10 `19 `— `53
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al `9 `21 `18 `14 `— `62
3-pointers — Lexingon 8 (Peacock 3, Friedmansky 2, Tolen 2, Campbell 1). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4 (Sackett 3, Ingram 1). Total fouls — Lexington 21, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 16. Fouled out — Thomas, Ray.
