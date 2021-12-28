BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team completed a sweep through its part of the BSN Boys Basketball Classic on Tuesday with a 78-39 win over Villa Grove and a 86-37 win over Indiana Math and Science Academy.
Against Villa Grove, Brett Meidel had 20 points, while Ayden Ingram had 14 points, Dawson Dodd and Ned Hill each had 10, Hayden Rice had nine and Isaiah Tidwell had six points.
Meidel had 18 points against IMSA with Rice getting 14, Ingram and Hill each had 13, Dodd had 12 and Asa Ray added 10 points.
The Blue Devils will face Salt Fork, who was undefeated in the Heritage part of the tournament, on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 78, Villa Grove 39
Villa Grove (39) — Robert Fancher 2 0-0 6, Ashton Harrison 2 0-0 5, Chase Dann 2 0-1 4, Kyler Williams 0 0-0 0, Brady Clodfelder 0 0-2 0, Liam Barr 1 0-0 2, Parker Stevens 1 1-2 3, Layne Rund 2 2-2 7, Luke Zimmerman 3 0-0 6, Kylee Witte 2 0-1 4, Brayden Dowler 0 0-0 0, AJ Jenson 0 0-0 0, Lukas Shadwick 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 3-8 39.
BHRA (78) — Brett Meidel 10 0-0 20, Micah Stanford 1 0-0 3, Ayden INgram 6 2-3 14, Hayden Rice 3 0-0 9, Asa Ray 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Tidwell 3 0-0 6, Braden Sackett 1 0-0 2, Dawson Dodd 4 2-2 10, KJ Brown 1 0-0 2, Owen Miller 10 0-0 2, Ned Hill 5 0-0 10. Totals: 35 4-5 78.
Villa Grove;9;9;8;13;—;39
BHRA;26;25;14;13;—;78
3-point field goals — Villa Grove 4 (Fancher 2, Harrison, Rund); BHRA 4 (Ray 3, Stanford). Total fouls — Villa Grove 6, BHRA 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 86, Indiana Math and Science 37
Indiana Math and Science (37) — Jaden Mickens 2 0-0 5, Kameron Hordge 5 0-0 13, Jasanm Sowell 0 0-0 0, David Kolurejo 0 2-4 2, Amaeire Depriest 0 0-0 0, Christopher Hatfield 1 0-0 2, Murray Lewis 6 1-3 15, Jeremiah Oliver 0 0-2 0, Jeremiah Nuchols 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-9 37.
BHRA (86) — Brett Meidel 8 2-3 18, Micah Stanford 0 0-0 0, Ayden Ingram 5 1-2 13, Hayden Rice 4 3-4 14, Asa Ray 4 0-0 10, Isaiah Tidwell 1 2-2 4, Braden Sackett 0 0-0 0, Dawson Dodd 5 2-2 12, KJ Brown 1 0-0 2, Owen Miller 0 0-0 0, Ned Hill 5 3-3 13. Totals: 33 13-16 86.
IMSA;12;4;14;7;—;37
BHRA;14;35;25;12;—;86
3-point field goals — IMSA 6 (Hordge 3, Lewis 2, Mickens); BHRA 7 (Rice 3, Ingram 2, Ray 2). Total fouls — IMSA 15, BHRA 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
