BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team put a strong finish to the first day of the BSN Boys Classic with a 71-28 win over the Rantoul JV on Monday.
Ayden Ingram had 17 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Brett Meidel had 14, Ned Hill had 10, Hayden Rice ha eight and Dawson Dodd had six points.
The Blue Devils went 2-0 for the first day and will face Villa Grove and Indiana Math and Science today.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 71, Rantoul JV 28
Rantoul JV (28) — Tae Grayer 3 0-0 8, Ross Gawenda 0 0-0 0, Devan Larkin 3 4-4 11, Stokes 0 0-0 0, Caleb Nietzel 0 0-1 0, Brock Cross 0 0-1 0, Christian Thompson 1 0-2 2, Martin 0 0-0 0, E. Neitzel 1 0-0 2, Rogers 0 0-0 0, Gunn 1 0-0 3, Andrew 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-8 28.
BHRA (71) — Brett Meidel 5 2-2 14, Micah Stanford 2 0-0 5, Ayden Ingram 8 0-0 17, Hayden Rice 3 1-2 8, Asa Ray 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Tidwell 2 0-0 4, Braden Sackett 1 0-0 3, Dawson Dodd 3 0-0 6, KJ Brown 1 0-1 2, Owen Miller 0 0-0 0, Amani Stanford 1 0-0 2, Ned Hill 5 0-2 10. Totals: 31 3-7 71.
Rantoul JV;9;9;7;3;—;28
BHRA;16;28;18;9;—;71
3-point field goals — Rantoul JV 4 (Grayer 2, Larkin, Gunn); BHRA 6 (Meidel 2, Micah Stanford, Ingram, Rice, Sackett). Total fouls — Rantoul JV 10, BHRA 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.