BROADLANDS — The Armstrong-Potomac boys basketball started the second day of competition at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic with a 55-50 loss to Illinois Math and Science Academy.
Kollin Asbury had 17 points for the Trojans, while Brody Howard had 12 and Seth Johnson added 10 points.
At Broadlands
Illinois Math and Science Academy 55, Armstrong-Potomac 50
IMSA (55) — Lucas Brower 0 0-0 0, Zuyu Liu 4 1-3 10, AJ Williams 0 1-2 1, Deondre Obannon 0 1-2 1, Marco Ilic 2 2-2 7, Belly Kubwimana 1 0-0 2, Charles Ludwig 0 0-0 0, Muna Onwuameze 9 0-2 18, Bryce Sharp 7 3-4 17. Totals: 23 7-13 55.
Armstrong-Potomac (50) — Nathan Rogers 0 0-0 0, Kollin Asbury 6 3-9 17, Brody Howard 4 2-2 12, Evan Schluter 1 0-1 3, Seth Johnson 4 2-2 10, Luke Gordon 2 0-0 4, Cain Buhr 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 7-14 50.
IMSA;14;13;13;15;—;55
A-P;13;19;10;8;—;50
3-point field goals — IMSA 2 (Williams, Ilic); A-P 5 (Asbury 2, Howard 2, Schluter). Total fouls — IMSA 13, A-P 14. Fouled out — Johnson. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.