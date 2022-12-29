PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Bismarck
BSN Classic Title Game
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 46, Salt Fork 45
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (46) — Micah Stanford 3-9 1-2 7, Ayden Ingram 9-12 1-1 22, Hayden Rice 1-4 0-0 2, Brett Meidel 4-12 0-1 8, Isaiah Tidwell 0-1 0-0 0, Chaz Dubois 2-2 1-2 7, Owen Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-40 3-6 46.
Salt Fork (45) — Ty Smoot 1-3 0-0 3, Jameson Remole 1-3 0-0 3, Blake Hettmansberger 1-4 2-2 4, Blake Norton 8-13 6-7 23, Garrett Taylor 6-12 0-0 12, Evan Webb 0-0 0-0 0, Hayden Chew 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-35 8-9 45.
BHRA `14 `10 `5 `17 `— `46
Salt Fork `15 `11 `11 `8 `— `45
3-pointers — BHRA 5-14 (Ingram 3-4, Dubois 2-2, Stanford 0-4, Rice 0-2, Meidel 0-2). Salt Fork 3-9 (Smoot 1-1, Remole 1-3, Norton 1-5). Rebounds — BHRA 14 (Meidel 4, Ingram 3, Stanford 2, Rice 1, Dubois 1, TEAM 3), Salt Fork 28 (Taylor 16, Remole 3, Norton 2, Chew 2, Smoot 1, Hettmansberger 1, TEAM 3). Assists — BHRA 9 (Stanford 4, Ingram 2, Meidel 2, Rice 1). Salt Fork 8 (Norton 3, Smoot 2, Remole 1, Hettmansberger 1, Taylor 1). Turnovers — BHRA 3, Salt Fork 9. Steals — BHRA 4 (Meidel 2, Rice 1, Dubois 1). Salt Fork 1 (Taylor 1). Total fouls — BHRA 12, Salt Fork 10. Fouled out — none. Officials — Devan Fox, Jamison Kuemmerle, Chris Strader.
Records — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 12-2 overall. Salt Fork 13-1 overall.
BSN Classic third-place game
Milford 72, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36
Milford (72) — Caleb Cluttuer 3 2-2 8, Sawyer Laffoon 6 0-0 17, Carson Shields 1 0-0 3, Gavin Schunke 1 0-0 2, R.J. Mann 0 0-0 0, Payton Harwood 2 0-0 4, Tyler Runner 2 0-0 4, Adin Portwood 14 4-4 34, Tevon Longest 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 6-6 72.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (36) — A'Jhon Watson 0 0-2 0, Cameron Steinbaugh 2 5-10 9, Cohen Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0, Jase Latoz 1 0-0 2, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Ruben Rangel 0 0-0 0, Aaron Maquet 6 2-2 20, Triston Hepburn 0 0-0 0, J.J. Hall 2 1-1 5. Totals: 11 8-15 36.
Milford `10 `15 `30 `17 `— `72
Geo-RF `10 `11 `11 `4 `— `36
3-pointers — Milford 8 (Laffoon 5, Portwood 2, Shields 1). Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6 (Maquet 6). Total fouls — Milford 12, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6. Fouled out — none.
Records — Milford 11-5 overall, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3-10 overall.
Salt Fork 66, Milford 62
Salt Fork (66) — Ty Smoot 1 1-4 4, Jameson Remole 3 0-2 8, Blake Hettmansberger 2 3-4 7, Evan Webb 0 1-2 1, Blake Norton 6 7-9 21, Hayden Chew 0 2-4 2, Garrett Taylor 11 1-2 23. Totals: 23 15-29 66.
Milford (62) — Caleb Cluttuer 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Laffoon 8 9-12 26, Carson Shields 1 1-3 3, Gavin Schunke 1 0-0 3, R.J. Mann 0 0-0 0, Payton Harwood 0 0-0 0, Adin Portwood 11 5-7 30, Tevon Longest 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 15-22 62.
Salt Fork `22 `12 `12 `20 `— `66
Milford `17 `9 `16 `20 `— `62
3-pointers — Salt Fork 5 (Remole 2, Norton 2, Smoot 1). Milford 5 (Portwood 3, Laffoon 1, Schunke 1). Total fouls — Salt Fork 20, Milford 20. Fouled out — Norton.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 82, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 29
Geo-RF (29) — A'Jhon Watson 2 0-0 5, Cameron Steinbaugh 2 0-1 5, Cohen Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0, Jase Latoz 2 0-0 5, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Ruben Rangel 0 0-0 0, Aaron Maquet 1 0-0 2, Kevin Morgan 0 4-4 4, Triston Hepburn 1 2-2 4, J.J. Hall 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10 6-7 29.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (82) — Ethan Dubois 3 0-0 7, Micah Stanford 3 0-1 7, Ayden Ingram 8 2-2 22, Hayden Rice 2 0-0 4, Chaz Dubois 3 2-2 9, Brett Meidel 4 0-0 9, Isaiah Tidwell 1 2-5 4, Anderson Thomas 2 2-2 6, Caden Keleminic 4 0-0 10, Owen Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals: 32 8-12 82.
Geo-RF `4 `10 `9 `6 `— `29
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al `31 `14 `22 `15 `— `82
3-pointers — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3 (Watson 1, Steinbaugh 1, Latoz 1). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 10 (Ingram 4, Keleminic 2, E.Dubois 1, Stanford 1, C.Dubois 1, Meidel 1). Total fouls — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7.
