SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The good news for Brynn Shoup-Hill is that Tuesday was the closest she’s been to home in months.
The bad news? She might not get to play in front of her hometown area friends, family and fans.
The Goshen High School graduate and current Illinois women’s basketball sophomore entered Notre Dame’s Purcell Pavilion Tuesday with a walking boot on her right foot. While she was able to go through most of practice, she still remains a game-time decision as to whether she’ll play in the Illini’s First Four NCAA Tournament game Wednesday night against Mississippi State (6 p.m., ESPNU).
Both Illinois and Mississippi State are 11-seeds in the tournament and were two of the last four teams to make the tournament. They will face off inside Purcell Pavilion, with the winner advancing to play 6th-seeded Creighton in a first round game Friday at 5 p.m. The hosts, Notre Dame, are a No. 3 seed and will play 14th-seeded Southern Utah Friday at 2:30 p.m.
The two Friday winners will play in a Round of 32 game Sunday at a time later to be determined.
“It really is a day-by-day thing,” said Shoup-Hill of the injury that has kept her out of the last four games for Illinois, dating back to February 22. “Nothing is set in stone yet. … It was mostly an accumulation of things that turned into a stress fracture that I couldn’t play on. So, I’ve just needed to rest up a little bit. It’s getting better, which is a good thing.”
The injury slowed down what was a productive sophomore season for Shoup-Hill in an Illini uniform.
After playing under head coach Shauna Green in her freshman year at Dayton University, Shoup-Hill followed her coach to Champaign when Green was hired to take over the Illinois program. She was one of two former Flyers to join the Illini roster in the offseason, along with junior Makira Cook.
As Green explained, Shoup-Hill’s skillset was ideal for what the coach was trying to accomplish with her team.
“We knew she fit our system perfectly,” Green said. “I really believe that the Big Ten suits her. She can shoot it, she has great size, she stretches the floor. … She knew expectations, she knew the standard, she knew the system. And I saw her grow through (her freshman year), even though it might not have shown in playing time.”
Shoup-Hill made an instant impact for Illinois, snagging a starting role coming out of preseason practices. She validated the decision from Green to start her, contributing on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court.
In the 27 games she’s played this season so far, Shoup-Hill has averaged 6.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and one assist per game. She’s shot 48% from the field overall, including 40% from three-point range. She’s also converted on 80% of her free-throw attempts while averaging 25 minutes of playing time per contest.
“I didn’t really have a lot of expectations,” Shoup-Hill said. “Since everything was so new, I didn’t really have expectations; I just wanted to see where I fit-in best and make the most of it. That’s kind of what happened this year, and it’s turned out great.”
Shoup-Hill mentioned working on her all-around game as a reason why she saw significant minutes for the Illini this year.
“Defensively, I think I was a liability on that end of the court last year, and I think I definitely got better at that,” Shoup-Hill said. “It improved my minutes on the court.”
While Shoup-Hill was experiencing individual success, so was the team around her. Illinois started the season strong, winning its first six games. After a 1-2 stretch in late November/early December, the Illini rattled off seven more wins in a row, including over then-No. 10 Iowa at home. The success led Illinois to be ranked in the top 25 of the Associated Press poll for the first time since 2000, reaching No. 24 in the Jan. 9 poll.
After the 14-2 start, Illinois went 8-7 in its final 15 games. The late-season inconsistency is part of the reason why Illinois is playing in a First Four game Wednesday and not seeded higher.
The fact they’re at this point though is impressive, given what Green inherited. Last year, the Illini went 7-20 overall and just 1-13 in the Big Ten. This year, they currently sit at 22-9 overall and finished with an 11-7 Big Ten record, which was good enough for a sixth-place finish in the final conference standings.
This year also marks the first season Illinois has reached the NCAA Tournament since 2003. Last season, Green led Dayton to a First Four appearance, a game they won where Shoup-Hill played a season-high 19 minutes.
The luck of the brackets falling a certain way now sends Illinois to South Bend. The 2021 Goshen High alum is the statistical leader in scoring (1,316 points), rebounds (851), free throws made (333) and blocks (362) for the RedHawk program and was named an Indiana All-Star following her senior year, the only girls basketball player in school history to receive that distinction so far.
With the success of the Notre Dame women’s program in the last two-plus decades, Shoup-Hill grew up a Fighting Irish fan. That’s part of the reason why she hopes to play on the same court as her childhood heroes Wednesday.
“It’s amazing, especially being in South Bend and only 30 minutes away from home,” said Shoup-Hill of getting to play in a second-straight NCAA Tournament. “A bunch of people are going to come, so I’m just really excited to play in front of my family and play at Notre Dame. I looked up to all the Notre Dame players growing up, so it’s really nice to play on their court in the NCAA Tournament.”
