Illinois sophomore and Goshen High School alum Brynn Shoup-Hill (23) catches a pass during a drill in practice Tuesday at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind.. Shoup-Hill, who suffered a right foot injury a month ago, will be a game-time decision as to whether she'll play in the Illini's First Four NCAA Tournament game against Mississippi State on Wednesday, which is being played at Notre Dame.