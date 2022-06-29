DANVILLE — In this day and age of baseball, the analytics and the metrics of the game indicate that the majority of hits come for high exit velocities.
In other words, the better the batter hits the ball the more likely they will get a hit.
But, the analytics and metrics are not 100 percent foolproof.
Danville outfielder Bryce Chance defied those theories with a two-out, two-run single to right in the eight inning, leading the Danville Dans to a 2-1 victory over the Terre Haute Rex in a battle of teams batting for the first-half title in the Wabash River Division.
"That's just baseball — they fall where they ain't,'' said Danville manager Eric Coleman.
Chance was just barely able to make contact on the 0-1 fastball from Terre Haute reliever Jacob Young. When the ball left his bat, it looked like a fairly routine fly ball to shallow right field but Terre Haute right fielder Aaron Beck never saw the ball.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Danville Dans runners BJ Banyon and Jonathon Thomas easily scored for third and second respectively turning a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead for home team.
"That whole at-bat, I was cheating for the fastball because he was throwing a lot harder than anyone that we have seen in a minute,'' said Chance, who swung and missed a first pitch breaking ball from Young. "I was thinking he would come back with a heater. I didn't quite get my barrel out on it, but I thought it might sit over the second baseman's head. I looked at their right fielder and he couldn't see it, so I knew I really had a shot at a hit.
"When I got to first, I looked over and saw coach Coleman was waving people around the bases. It was a good feeling.''
Chance openly admitted it wasn't his best swing or his best hit of the summer, but it didn't have to be.
"The at-bat right before that, I hit the ball much harder than that and I flew out to right,'' he said. "This time, I got jammed and it actually fell in.''
The hit for Chance broke an 0-for-11 slump as the redshirt freshman from Mississippi State had seen his .321 average drop to .270 in the past four games.
"It's real easy to be happy when it going well in this game,'' he said. "And, it's tough to stay positive when it's not going well.
"Seeing one fall in like that, for the first time in a minute and it happened to be in a big spot, well, that's all you can ask for.''
It was somewhat of poetic justice that the Dans (18-8) scored their runs on a blooped single.
The Rex (16-9) took a 1-0 lead in the seventh thanks to a broken-bat single and a well-placed infield single, followed by a run-scoring hit to right.
"It was really tough and unfortunate to give up a run in that inning,'' said Danville reliever Landon Tompkins, who came into Tuesday's game with a 0.00 ERA in 11.1 innings this summer. "Once they scored, I knew that I just had to keep it to 1 run to give my team a chance to comeback.''
Danville's eight-inning comeback got started when designated hitter B.J. Banyon, batting ninth, was hit by a pitch from Terre Haute reliever Aaron Chao.
"I was just doing my thing — trying to help the team to win,'' said Banyon, who had singles in the third and fifth innings. "In that situation, you just have to get on base. It doesn't matter how you get on — hit, walk or hit-by-pitch — just get on base and then find a way to score.''
Coleman said that Banyon, who leads the Dans with 16 stolen bases, has been swinging the bat well as of late.
"Having down there is kind of a double leadoff thing with Jonathon Thomas batting first,'' Coleman said. "I like to do that with guys that can run like those two and he came through with two hits for us.''
Thomas followed with a single to left and then shortstop Drake Digiorno laid down a sacrifice bunt, moving Banyon and Thomas into scoring position.
After a walk to Danville's Chase Vinson loaded the bases, the Rex brought in Young to face Danville's Keenan Taylor, who played last year for the Dans and is back on a temporary basis. Young struck out Taylor on three pitches for the second out.
Young was not as successful with Chance.
Tompkins retired all three Terre Haute batters in the ninth to seal the victory as he improves to 2-1 on the season, while Chao took the loss for the Rex, falling to 0-2.
"It's always a dogfight when we play Terre Haute,'' Coleman said. "We were fortunate to come out on top, but we need to keep this momentum going.''
With the victory, Danville takes a 1.5-game lead over Terre Haute for first place in Wabash Valley Division of the Eastern Conference. The first-half champion, which will be decided after games played this Monday, July 4, will secure a spot in the Prospect League playoffs and that team will also host the 1-game Wabash Valley Division playoff.
"That's our goal. We want to get into the postseason. Any time you get in the postseason, you have a chance to get a ring,'' said Coleman, whose teams have made the Prospect League playoffs in three consecutive seasons. "Obviously, development is goal 1A and winning is 1B. If we do those two things, the rest will take care of itself.''
Danville right-hander Khal Stephen and Terre Haute lefty Jared Spencer each threw six scoreless innings for the respective teams. Stephen had seven strikeouts and no walks, while Spencer struck out nine and walked just one.
The Dans are back in action tonight at Danville Stadium with a 6:30 p.m. contest against the Champion City Kings, while the Rex will host the Alton River Dragons.
