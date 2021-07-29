COVINGTON, Ind. — Travis Brown has been a part of the Covington athletic culture for the last 15 years.
Now he will get a chance to run it.
Brown, who has coached girls basketball and football in his tenure at Covington, was approved as athletics director last week, replacing Trent McCormick.
“It was a professional move for move to get me into more administration side of things and continue to grow as a person. I do know all of the coaches, I feel that we work well together and I don’t think this will be different from my standpoint I am just going to try to lead them and make Covington a great place to be.
In his 15 years, Brown has taught physical education, been assistant football coach for four years, assistant basketball coach for 10 years, girls basketball coach for the last four seasons and was head football coach for eight years.
“Travis is a great guy and well-organized and has a passion for Trojans athletics and I think he will do a great job with the athletic programs,” Covington softball coach Ryan Sowers said. “I remember playing against him in basketball and baseball when we were in high school, but we have been friends and taught together for the last 15 years.”
While girls basketball will still be something he will do, Brown will return to the gridiron as interim football coach.
“I am excited about the opportunity to coach football again. I am only doing this for one year, so you can call it like an opportunity to have some closure about coaching football,” Brown said. “We have a chance to have a pretty good season and I am excited for the kids because we have gone through a couple of coaches and I didn’t want the seniors to have a fourth coach in four years. We looked for someone and couldn’t find the right guy, so we are going to go through this season while still looking.”
Covington teams have a history of success in the regular season and early in the postseason, but Brown wants to take a team to even higher heights during his tenure.
“The expectations of all of our teams have not changed. We would like to get to a state championship at some point,” Brown said. “We do not have one at Covington and that is one of our goals. We don’t care what team it is, we want to push our athletes and give them all the opportunities to get that accomplished. “We have been close with volleyball and boys basketball, but we would like to try to get that done sometime soon.”
With school and the fall season close to starting, Brown has already talked to coaches.
“It’s been good, I have met with all of the fall coaches one on one and gave them some expectations, went over their schedules and make sure they were aligned and corrected,” Brown said. “We are working on getting some officials rounded up for events, but it has been all about making sure that we are on the same page and getting ready for the seasons to start on Aug. 2.
One of the fall coaches that will not be there is Sowers, who stepped down from coaching boys soccer this season, but he will still catch up with Brown.
“I took the dean of students’ position at the middle school and I stepped down from that,” Sowers said. “I am probably going to continue with softball this year, but we will see because my hands are pretty full right now. Travis and I have been in a lot of meetings and will be for the next year. His office will probably be in the high school, but we will still talk. He is a great guy and I appreciate him and he has done a great job for Covington.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.