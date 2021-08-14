COVINGTON, Ind. — Travis Brown returns as the head coach for Covington football this fall with an upbeat outlook for his squad.
Brown recently took the job of Athletic Director for the Trojans on top of being girls’ basketball coach, so he said this would be a one-year stint at the helm of the football program.
Despite his job load, Brown was on the field on Wednesday, handing off the ball to a running back as the Covington team ran defensive drills.
“We’ve got a good mix of experienced players and new ones,” he said. “We had some kids change sports and a couple of move-ins, so we’re at 37 players – about average for us over the past few years.”
Aiding Brown in his return is a staff that includes Johan Karrfalt, Scott Myers and Troy Bever, the latter two of whom have been with the program for several years.
Brown said the defensive line has the potential to be very good with the return of seniors Nate Sly, Doug Krout and Andrew Boyd along with new players Caleb Nemecz and Michael Jones.
Behind them, the linebacking corps will be led by senior Neil Ellmore who has recovered from a serious leg injury that required surgery.
Joining him will be juniors Jonas Burris-Bunch and Evan Valdez along with freshman Wyatt Moncrief.
Trojan fans will be quite familiar with the Covington defensive backs according to Brown who says the backfield should be almost unchanged from last year.
Returners will include Wyatt Martin, Duncan Keller, Conlan Moore and Whylee Goulding.
Summing up the Trojan defense, Brown exclaimed, “It should be pretty good, especially by the end of the year, when the new guys get some experience.”
Offensively, Brown hopes to see a good bit of depth on the line, commenting, “We should have enough guys to be able to play both offense and defense without them having to do both the entire game.”
The line will be led by seniors Sly and Boyd but also will have Levin Marcinko, Nemecz, Kaleb Parkhurst and “some other guys who can come in at times and help us.”
The Trojans will be loaded at the receiver spots this fall as they return Keller, Valdez, Moore and Dane Gerling along with new addition Savion Waddell who switched from soccer to football this season.
The running back position will see Ellmore as the feature back but will also have newcomer Burris-Bunch and some younger players carrying the ball.
Quarterback is another position where Covington will be deep this season as they plan to start Alan Karrfalt, a senior who set a Trojan record for passing yards last season.
Joining him will be Moore, Goulding and Moncrief, so Brown feels that quarterback is going to be one of the strengths of the team.
Special teams are a question mark according to Brown who explained, “We haven’t even looked at that. I guess we will by Friday because they [scrimmage opponent Indianapolis Shortridge] want to run some special team plays, but right now I can’t really say anything about it at all.”
Looking at his team as a whole, Brown says there are plenty of positives including the team members buying into and understanding what the coaches are teaching, having good chemistry on and off the field and being willing to learn new things.
“Right now, one of the big things is that we haven’t been hit by any Covid-19 problems or restrictions,” he said, “so I’m satisfied with the progress we’ve made so far.”
He closed by smiling and saying, “Of course, that all could change after Friday’s scrimmage, but I like what I’ve seen so far.”
