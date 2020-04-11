DANVILLE — After winning IHSA Class 1A championships in her sophomore and junior years, Schlarman Academy’s Capria Brown still had something to prove.
“This was important because I had to become a leader and be a vocal leader instead of letting my actions speak for me,” Brown said. “It was something I really wanted to focus on. It was tough coming in because we lost four seniors that were very good and stuck without a coach for a while. I had to learn coaches playing style and have everyone follow my lead was something I had to focus on this year.
With a move to Class 2A and a Vermilion Valley Conference wanting to take down the Hilltoppers, Brown led the team to their sixth straight VVC title and the title of 2020 Commercial-News Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“This season was the most important season of her high school career,” Schlarman head coach OJ Harrison said. “It was important for her as far as preparing for Dayton. She developed leadership skills that she wasn’t counted on in the past. So the maturity and accountability role was the most important role for her.”
Brown led the team with 24 points per game, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. She also ended up wither her fourth straight Associated Press and IBCA All-State selections.
With players like Anaya Peoples and Sydney Gouard starting their college careers, Brown was placed into the spot of getting all the attention from opposing teams.
“It wasn’t easy and I had to trust my coach,” Brown said. “I wasn’t used to that attention and I was in box 1’s for most games. This season was a lot different and had to be more dependent on rebounding more and putting more points up which I was not used to.
“To know that you are maybe the best player on the court every game and every team is trying to defend her and if the point of focus is tough,” Harrison said. “So to have her face box 1 defenses and other junk defenses every single night helped her with her mindset, maturity and how to lead a team through situations.”
But her main focus was on younger players so she can help them be better players in the future for Schlarman.
“Myself and (fellow senior) Emma Bogen had the mindset of winning and we were trying to get them on that side of the page with the drills and get them acclimated to everything,” Brown said. “It wasn’t easy and we didn’t have enough time, but I got them to trust me and that was the biggest factor. We got them to do the right things that coach suggested to them and the right things to make them successful on the court.
“We are talking about a kid that had grown a lot over the years. From where I started coaching her in her freshman year to a senior, she has grown by leaps and bounds,” Harrison said. “We had five incoming freshmen that didn’t understand the work ethic to be successful. She showed them that work ethic and that drive to not only win games and our sixth straight conference championship, but to be ready for the college level. “
Even though her season ended early with a loss in the IHSA Class 2A regionals, Harrison said Brown was always trying to win and wanted them to go to state for a third straight season.
“She has a burning desire to win. That comes from her being a winner her whole life,” Harrison said. “She won at the middle school level and came into high school and won so many games. She never lost a home game in her career and that’s pretty impressive. She had a storybook high school career.
“It was tough losing in the second round of regionals. I feel that every loss is needed to help you win, so I went to the gym the day after that with my coach and worked. I have always been like that, I don’t like losing.”
Her winning and athleticism comes from her father, Schlarman track coach Wesley Brown. Capria Brown said that while track is born with her, it was basketball that made the most sense as her main sport.
“My dad was always athletic and played in a lot of sports and track was his favorite. He put me in a lot of different sports: I played soccer, softball track and basketball and I fell more in love with basketball,” Capria Brown said. “We broke some sports off and focused on basketball and track. The love he and my mom shows for the game helps as well and I had them to push me and he would set up little tournaments at Liberty (Elementary School) to play.”
With offseason all-star games cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown is now focused on getting ready for her first season at the University of Dayton.
“Obviously I can’t go to a gym, but I have a hoop in my driveway, so I put up a lot of shots and do a lot of dribbling,” Brown said. “Having a father as a track coach helps a lot and I have been doing a lot of track workouts and conditioning. Everything happens for a reason and I can’t wait to bounce back.
“Dayton hasn’t always been champions, but they always had the mindset of being champions and this year, they punched their ticked to the NCAA’s. They know how to win and I have to change my mindset to the Capria from two-three years ago and focus on the practices they are sending me. The coaching style is really fast, but I am excited about playing with them and going there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.