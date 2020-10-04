BLOOMINGTON — Weather dominated the action at the Bloomington Purple-Gold Tennis Invitational on Saturday.
The tournament, which was already condensed down because of Covid-19 restrictions, was only able to finish the championship matches in the three singles divisions and the three doubles divisions.
Danville's Brooklynn Behrens, playing No. 2 singles for the Vikings, defeated Megan Wilder of Bloomington Central Catholic, 6-1, 6-2, in the first round and she followed that up with a 1-6, 6-4, (10-6) win over Katie Van Heuklon of Norma West.
Behrens bid for the title was derailed in the championship match with a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Camile Keys of Moline.
"She had a great day,'' said Danville coach Kathy Houpt. "She upset the No. 1 seed in the semifinals.''
At No. 1 doubles, the Danville team of Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller fell to Maggie Kraft and Brooke Martin of Normal University High, 2-6, 6-4 (10-6). It was the first loss this season for Hotsinpiller.
