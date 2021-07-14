After the up-and-down Lovie Smith era, Illinois hired a coach with Big Ten roots to turn its fortunes around.
Brett Bielema, a Prophetstown, Illinois, native who had success a decade ago as a head coach at Wisconsin, is back in the Midwest after a failed stint at Arkansas. Bielema took Wisconsin to three straight Rose Bowl appearances from 2010-12 before taking a shot at coaching in the SEC, which didn’t end well. Bielema wound up 29-34 at Arkansas and 11-29 in league games.
Illinois is a shot at redemption for Bielema, though it may take time for him to lead the Illini to success. There are numerous question marks up and down the roster, beginning at quarterback, where Michigan transfer Brandon Peters and transfer Artur Sitkowski will battle for the starting job in fall camp.
The good news? Bielema believes in running the football, and Illinois returns four of its five starters on the offensive line, along with its top two running backs, Chase Brown (104 carries, 540 yards, 5.2 ypc, three TDs) and Mike Epstein (69 carries, 367 yards, four TDs).
The defense returns seven starters, led by All-Big Ten middle linebacker Jake Hansen, who is carrying on a lineage of Illini standouts at the position that began with Dick Butkus.
Here’s an early outlook for Illinois heading into the 2021 season:
WHAT THEY LOST
First-team All-Big Ten guard Kendrick Green will be tough to replace on the offensive line. Top receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe (22 catches, 297 yards, three TDs) declared for the NFL draft, where he wasn’t picked but was signed as a free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Four-year starting cornerback Nate Hobbs had three interceptions and returned a fumble for a TD during his Illinois career.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Running back Chase Hayden, a transfer from East Carolina who began his career at Arkansas, could help bolster the run game. Calvin Hart Jr., a transfer from North Carolina State, is expected to step in and start at strong side linebacker.
PROSPECTS FOR 2021
It’s going to take a few more recruiting classes for Bielema to build the talent and depth needed for Illinois to contend in the Big Ten West division. The Illini could spring an upset or two, like they did against Wisconsin two years ago. The short-term goal should be to establish a physical style of play on both sides of the ball and string together enough conference wins to qualify for a bowl game.
