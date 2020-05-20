Watseka athletics director Barry Bauer announced on Wednesday that the Warriors along with the Cissna Park Timberwolves and the Iroquois West Raiders are joining the Vermilion Valley Conference in the 2021-22 school year.
BREAKING: Vermilion Valley Conference adds Cissna Park, Iroquois West and Watseka
Chad Dare
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
of Rankin, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at home. Cremation rites will be accorded by Blurton Funeral Home, Hoopeston. Memorial service will be held at a later date. www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com
Lorraine "Rene" M. Bell, 91, of St. Joseph, formerly of Danville, passed from this life to eternity at 11:47 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Bickford Cottage, Champaign. In keeping with Rene's wishes, cremation rites will be in order and there will be no services. Burial will be in the VA N…
"Just like the sunset sky she wasn't perfect she was all colors mixed into one haphazardly but beautifully." Heather loved her childhood in Hoopeston with her mother and Grandma Waneta. As a teen she moved to Winamac, Ind., when Maryann wed Allen Finke. She loved weekends and vacations with …
Most Popular
Articles
- Special police units start Monday
- District 118 outlines summer plans
- Show goes on for DHS senior choir students
- DHS announces graduation activities
- Farmers' market to open for season
- OUTDOORS: Bluegills are starting to make their move
- Former Danville standout David Tanner was the ultimate bench warmer
- Students show their ‘money smarts’
- Oakwood HS principal to retire
- Douglas Park incident hospitalizes man
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.