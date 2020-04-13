BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In 2019, Indiana’s wide receivers played an important role in the Hoosiers producing the second-ranked passing offense in the Big Ten.
IU’s receivers, led by speedy junior Whop Philyor and seniors Nick Westbrook and Donovan Hale, accounted for 2,917 of IU’s 3,931 passing and 16 of IU’s 24 receiving TDs.
Younger players will need to emerge to replace Westbrook and Hale, two experienced big-bodied targets capable of handling the physicality of the Big Ten. But IU football coach Tom Allen and his staff have made speed a priority in recruiting receivers since taking over more than three years ago. That could result in even more explosive plays in 2020.
Here’s a look at IU’s receivers heading into 2020:
THE STAR
Citing unfinished business, Philyor announced in January he would return for his senior season after a breakout junior year that included 70 catches for 1,002 yards and five TDs.
In becoming the seventh IU receiver in school history to post a 1,000-yard season, Philyor earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from coaches and third-team All-Big Ten honors from the media. The speedy, 5-foot-11, 177-pound Philyor got open early and often last season, posting 10 or more catches in three games. He finished the year third in the Big Ten in catches per game at 5.8.
How Philyor adjusts to being more of a focal point to opposing scouting reports will determine his effectiveness as a senior. New offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan will need to continue to find creative ways to get him open as the Tampa, Fla., native could end up facing more double coverage compared to last season.
THE SUPPORTING CAST
Soft-spoken senior receiver Ty Fryfogle (45 catches, 604 yards, three TDs) will get a chance for more targets with the departure of Westbrook and Hale.
“Ty is ready for it,” Westbrook said. “He was ready for it last year, and it showed. For sure, he's making huge plays.”
Another receiver capable of making a jump is third-year sophomore Miles Marshall, who at 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds proved he could make tough catches over the middle at times last season. Marshall contributed in last season’s win at rival Purdue with four catches for 49 yards in his first career start. He also had a 32-yard catch against Michigan.
Sophomore David Ellis is another receiver who showed quickness and an ability to get open playing the slot, with 16 catches for 173 yards. Ellis may alternate between playing the slot and playing at running back in 2020.
IU coaches still have high hopes for redshirt sophomore Jacolby Hewitt, a speedy former Cordova (Tenn.) high school standout who sat out last season with a torn ACL. IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said he’s been encouraging Hewitt after bouncing back from the same injury. Hewitt is back running pass patterns and should be ready for full contact by next fall.
THE NEW TARGETS
IU wide receivers coach Grant Heard often pushed Jordan Jakes hard in practice last season and for good reason. The Hoosiers understand his potential as a red-zone target.
At 6-5 and 210 pounds, Jakes has a substantial catch radius, and if he can continue to attack the ball at its highest point, could be in line for some jump ball throws next season.
Allen also mentioned Da’Shaun Brown as a receiver who developed during his redshirt season and could be in line for targets in 2020. Four-star incoming freshman wide receiver Rashawn Williams chose not to enroll at IU in January, but the 6-1, 188-pound Detroit native will get a chance to display his talent in fall drills and show whether he’s ready to contribute immediately at the Big Ten level.
