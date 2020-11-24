LINCOLN, Neb. — Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters has the same monotone cadence to his voice when answering questions before or after a football game.
Even during Saturday’s game against Nebraska, when the 11 black-shirted guys on the Cornhuskers defensive unit tried to get him off of his game, Peters found a way to keep his composure.
But don’t let his easy-going nature fool you.
Peters is as competitive as any player on the field and he showed that on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
The senior quarterback, who returned to the lineup after missing three straight games following a positive COVID-19 test on Oct. 29, completed 18-of-25 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown to lead the Fighting Illini to a 41-23 triumph over the Cornhuskers.
But, it was a 1-yard touchdown run by Peters with 2 minutes, 31 seconds left in the third quarter that really ignited his competitiveness. After scoring and hearing some trash talk from Nebraska defenders, Peters had a simple response.
He pointed to the scoreboard as Illinois had a 38-17 lead and the Illini was well on their way to the first victory in Lincoln, Neb., since 1924 when Red Grange was carrying the ball for Illinois.
“I have a cool, calm attitude but I’m also really competitive and I want to win,” Peters said. “I don’t know if it’s anything that comes over me, maybe just the heat of the moment … I’m super competitive.”
It’s something that his Illinois teammates like seeing from Peters.
“You love to see that from Brandon, because he’s a pretty mellow dude and a pretty go-with-the flow type of guy,’’ said Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen, who had a fumble recovery and an interception in the contest. “I mean, it shows you he’s a leader by example and it motivates all of us.’’
For three weeks, the Illini were missing that quiet leadership from Peters. During that time, Illinois lost games to Purdue and Minnesota with fourth-string quarterback Coran Taylor.
A week ago, Peters returned to practice but Big Ten protocols kept him out of the game from Rutgers as freshman backup quarterback Isaiah Williams ran for 192 yards in a 23-20 victory for Illinois, who improved to 2-3 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten with Saturday’s victory.
“Our quarterback position is so much stronger based on what Isaiah did last week,” said Illinois coach Lovie Smith. “But for our team, when you have your starting quarterback back, that’s big.
“We were in a position where we were trying to win football games with our fourth-team quarterback. That’s hard duty. Having Brandon back gave the guys a boost today.”
It also didn’t hurt that the Illinois defense recorded five takeaways, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions, leading directly to 17 points.
“You’ve got to give a lot of props to the defense as well,” Peters said. “They forced turnovers, gave us good field position.
“All around, we played a really solid game.”
The first of those takeaways happened on very first play from scrimmage for Nebraska (1-3 overall, 1-3 in the Big Ten) as redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey’s attempted lateral was fumbled and recovered by Hansen.
Three plays later, Chase Brown was scoring his first collegiate touchdown giving Illinois a 7-0 lead. It was the first points scored by the Illini in the first quarter this season.
“The number one thing is you can’t turn the ball over,’’ said McCaffrey, who also threw three interceptions. “I did that too many times. That’s why the scoreboard looked the way it did.’’
Takeaways weren’t the only part of game-winning game plan for the Illini.
Brown and Mike Epstein combined for 223 rushing yards — Brown had 110 and Epstein finished with 113 — as it was the second game in a row that Illinois had two backs rush for more than 100 yards in a game.
“We get off the bus running the ball,” said Smith, who credited his all-Illinois offensive line.
Included in that group on Saturday was former Danville standout Julian Pearl making his first collegiate start at right tackle for an injured Alex Palczewski.
The combination of an opportunistic defense and an offense that rolled up 490 yards was exact type of performance that Smith expected coming into this season.
“We were as healthy as we’ve been, and that has a lot to do with it,” Smith said. “When you have your group together, you can do some things. That’s how it played out today.”
Now, Illinois will get the ultimate Big Ten test on Saturday when the Illini host the third-rated Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
“Moving forward, this is a huge win,” Peters said. “It gives us momentum going into next week. We all know how good Ohio State is.”
