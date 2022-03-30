CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s basketball enjoyed an eight-year run of NCAA Tournament appearances with four Big Ten titles to start the 21st Century but things took a turn in 2008 and the program had just three NCAA Tournament berths in the next 10 seasons.
At the end of the 2017 season, Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman hired Brad Underwood to take over the reigns and in his five seasons with the Fighting Illini, the team has had three winnings seasons, two NCAA Tournament berths, a Big Ten Tournament title in 2021 and a Big Ten regular-season title in 2022.
So, for the second year in a row, Whitman announced on Wednesday that Underwood would receive a one-year contract extension, increasing his current deal to a six-year contract to keep him at Illinois through the 2027-28 season. The deal, which also gives him an annual raise of $500,000, is pending the approval of the Illinois Board of Trustees.
“Brad Underwood has led a remarkable resurgence of our men’s basketball program,’’ said Whitman in an official university release. “Under his strong leadership, we have won Big Ten championships, posted one of the best three-year runs in the history of Fighting Illini men’s basketball and the Big Ten Conference, and reestablished ourselves on the national stage.
“Our work is far from finished, and Brad and I are hungry to continue on our upward trajectory next year and in the years beyond, but the foundation has been laid for sustained success long into the future.’’
According to the release from the school, Underwood’s proposed contract calls from an annual $300,000 increase in base compensation and a $200,000 increase in the annual retention bonus. Those raises would take his base pay up to $4.1 million and his retention incentive would be $500,000, bringing his total compensation up to $4.6 million. Illinois also stated in the release that his buyout to leave Illinois would also increase, but did not disclose exact details.
This season, the Fighting Illini celebrated their first Big Ten regular-season title since 2005 and a year ago, Illinois won its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2005, earning a No. 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Over the last three years, Illinois is 68-27 (.716 winning percentage) and the Fighting Illini are 44-16 in the Big Ten — five wins more than any other Big Ten program. Officially, they have two NCAA Tournament appearances, although it would be three if the 2020 tournament hadn’t been cancelled, but they haven’t advanced past the second round in either tournament. Losing to Loyola 71-58 in 2021 and then to Houston 68-53 on March 20.
“We came to the University of Illinois with the vision of restoring an elite program and the success over these last three years has only strengthened our belief in what can ultimately be achieved here,’’ said Underwood, whose teams are 68-27 (.716 winning percentage) in the last three years. “With the alignment we have from the top-down, from University administration and Josh’s outstanding leadership, to the investment by our loyal donors in providing a world-class renovated Ubben practice facility, and to our passionate fans who sell out State Farm Center every night, everything is in place for us to compete for championships.
“I’ve said this before, but on behalf of my wife, Susan, and our family, I want to reiterate how thankful we are for the way we’ve been welcomed into the Champaign-Urbana and U of I communities. There is simply no better place to live, no better school to represent, and no better program to lead. I am honored to coach Fighting Illini Basketball and look forward to the many exciting years that lie ahead for our program.’’
Curbelo enters transfer portal
CHAMPAIGN — Sophomore guard Andre Curbelo officially entered the men’s basketball transfer portal on Monday after a frustrating season where he missed 14 of his team’s 33 games.
“Illini Nation … where do I begin?’’ wrote Curbelo on his Twitter account. “These past two years have been insane. So many amazing moments and some hard times that we had to battle through. I am so thankful I could be a part of this program. Without my teammates and staff, I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish all of [the] things that I did personally & that WE did collectively. I’m thankful that I was a part of two amazing teams here at the University of Illinois & for the relationships I have made. I’m thankful for all of the support from The Orange Krush, you all were my energy and the reason I never stopped pushing.
“Unfortunately, my time here at the UIUC has come to an end & I have decided to enter the transfer portal.’’
Curbelo was an instant sensation for the Fighting Illini during his freshman season, averaging 9.1 points and 4.2 assists per game. He was named the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year and a member on its All-Freshman team.
But, things didn’t go as well this year, Curbelo was sidelined for 14 games because of concussion-related issues and when he did return the 6-foot-1 guard was held to just 6.2 points per game while also averaging 2.6 assists and 2.6 turnovers per game.
