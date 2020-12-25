CHAMPAIGN — Normally, the Illinois men’s basketball team would have a few days off during the Christmas break.
But, not during the COVID-19 basketball season for 2020-21.
Instead, the Fighting Illini found themselves in practice on Christmas day, preparing to host the Indiana Hoosiers in a Big Ten Conference border battle at the State Farm Center.
“I’m really proud of my guys of how they have handled everything with this season,’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood, who admitted the Big Ten players voted to play during the holiday. “With the way things are set up this year, they weren’t going to be able to go home, so we might as well play.’’
Illinois junior forward Jacob Grandison, who played a big role in the Illini 98-81 win over Penn State on Wednesday, admitted this isn’t the first Christmas that he has missed with his family in Oakland, Calif.
“Honestly, I can’t remember the last time I was home for Christmas,’’ said Grandison, a transfer from Holy Cross who had four offensive rebounds for the Illini against the Nittany Lions.
Those rebounds turned into points for the Fighting Illini and they earned the praise of Underwood.
“Jacob is known for being a very good offensive player,’’ Underwood said. “But when we get him going to the boards, not letting himself be blocked out, those are the plays that can make a difference.
“Hopefully, this will springboard him out of his slow start.’’
Illinois, which is rated No. 18 in the AP Poll, will look to carry that momentum over into today’s contest with Indiana, who is coming into the contest off a disappointing 74-67 loss at home to Northwestern.
“Give Northwestern credit. They’re a good team,’’ said Indiana coach Archie Miller after the contest. “I’m disappointed for our guys, but at the same time, we didn’t play well enough to win tonight. That’s on me.
“I thought we stunk on both ends of the floor, a lot of breakdowns, a lot of sloppiness and it got us beat.’’
The key matchup in today’s contest will be Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn against Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.
A year ago in a 67-66 win for Illinois, Cockburn outscore Jackson-Davis 15-12, but Jackson-Davis had 12 rebounds to just five for Cockburn.
“Jackson-Davis is one of the best players in our league,’’ Underwood said. “He is very capable of scoring from multiple spots on the floor. We’re going to need to do a good job against him.’’
The Illini, who are 6-3 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten, will look to continue their success in transition offense.
Illinois had just 17 points in its first 7 seconds of possession on Wednesday night against Penn State. That was half as many points as the Illini have been averaging this season.
“A lot of that had to do with Penn State’s press defense. They really look to slow you down,’’ said Underwood. “While we only got 17 points in the first 7 seconds, we did get 17 points off of their press and that made up for the difference.’’
Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu is a big factor in his team’s success in transition as he is averaging 23.4 points per game to go along with 7.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
Next in scoring for the Illini is Cockburn at 17.4, while freshman Andre Curbelo comes off the bench to average 10.4.
Underwood was asked if he has thought about putting Curbelo into the starting lineup.
“I don’t really care who starts the game,’’ he said. “I’m more concerned with the players that finish the game.’’
Jackson-Davis is the leading scorer for the Hoosiers, who are 5-3 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten, as he averages 21.1 points per game. Also averaging double figures for Indiana are Armaan Franklin (12.4) and Race Thompson (10.4).
Today’s game can be seen on Fox Sports 1 at 3 p.m. and it can be heard locally on the Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.