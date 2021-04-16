Vermilion Valley Conference
First team; Year; School
Brett Meidel; soph; Bis-Henn/Ross-Al
Luke McCabe; senior; Milford
Isaiah Ruch; senior; Oakwood
Cale Steinbaugh; junior; Geo-RF
Garrett Taylor; soph; Salt Fork
Jamal Taylor; senior; Schlarman
Elijah Tidwell; senior; Bis-Henn/Ross-Al
Trey Totheroh; senior; Milford
Brevin Wells; senior; Oakwood
Josh Young; junior; Oakwood
Special mention — Jason Craig, junior, Schlarman Academy. Nic Eddy, sophomore, Chrisman. Dalton Hobick, sophomore, Oakwood. Brody Howard, junior, Armstrong-Potomac. Cole Maxwell, junior, Westville. Kaden Mingee, junior, Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Layne Smith, senior, Chrisman. Brady Tevebaugh, senior, Salt Fork.
Honorable mention — Kollin Asbury, freshman, Armstrong-Potomac. Jace Bina, junior, Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Bryce Burnett, junior, Westville. Chris Catron, senior, Hoopeston Area. Gaven Clouse, junior, Oakwood. Trace Fleming, senior, Milford. Brody Sexton, senior, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Camden Smoot, junior, Salt Fork. Cole Webster, senior, Chrisman.
