First team; Year; School

Brett Meidel; soph; Bis-Henn/Ross-Al

Luke McCabe; senior; Milford

Isaiah Ruch; senior; Oakwood

Cale Steinbaugh; junior; Geo-RF

Garrett Taylor; soph; Salt Fork

Jamal Taylor; senior; Schlarman

Elijah Tidwell; senior; Bis-Henn/Ross-Al

Trey Totheroh; senior; Milford

Brevin Wells; senior; Oakwood

Josh Young; junior; Oakwood

Special mention — Jason Craig, junior, Schlarman Academy. Nic Eddy, sophomore, Chrisman. Dalton Hobick, sophomore, Oakwood. Brody Howard, junior, Armstrong-Potomac. Cole Maxwell, junior, Westville. Kaden Mingee, junior, Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Layne Smith, senior, Chrisman. Brady Tevebaugh, senior, Salt Fork. 

Honorable mention — Kollin Asbury, freshman, Armstrong-Potomac. Jace Bina, junior, Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Bryce Burnett, junior, Westville. Chris Catron, senior, Hoopeston Area. Gaven Clouse, junior, Oakwood. Trace Fleming, senior, Milford. Brody Sexton, senior, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Camden Smoot, junior, Salt Fork. Cole Webster, senior, Chrisman. 

