First team; Year; School

Dalton Hobick; soph; Oakwood

Brett Meidel; soph; Bis-Henn/Ross-Al

Kaden Mingee; junior; Geo-RF

Isaiah Ruch; senior; Oakwood

Cale Steinbaugh; junior; Geo-RF

Garrett Taylor; soph; Salt Fork

Brady Teveaugh; senior; Salt Fork

Elijah Tidwell; senior; Bis-Henn/Ross-Al

Brevin Wells; senior; Oakwood

Josh Young; junior; Oakwood

Special mention — Ben Brown, junior, Hoopeston Area. Chris Catron, senior, Hoopeston Area. Brody Howard, junior, Armstrong-Potomac. Cole Maxwell, junior, Westville. Blake Norton, sophomore, Salt Fork.  

Honorable mention — Justice Arthur, senior, Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Kollin Asbury, freshman, Armstrong-Potomac. Bryce Burnett, junior, Westville. Gaven Clouse, junior, Oakwood. Colden Earles, junior, Salt Fork. Brody Sexton, senior, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. 

