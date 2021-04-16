Vermilion County
First team; Year; School
Dalton Hobick; soph; Oakwood
Brett Meidel; soph; Bis-Henn/Ross-Al
Kaden Mingee; junior; Geo-RF
Isaiah Ruch; senior; Oakwood
Cale Steinbaugh; junior; Geo-RF
Garrett Taylor; soph; Salt Fork
Brady Teveaugh; senior; Salt Fork
Elijah Tidwell; senior; Bis-Henn/Ross-Al
Brevin Wells; senior; Oakwood
Josh Young; junior; Oakwood
Special mention — Ben Brown, junior, Hoopeston Area. Chris Catron, senior, Hoopeston Area. Brody Howard, junior, Armstrong-Potomac. Cole Maxwell, junior, Westville. Blake Norton, sophomore, Salt Fork.
Honorable mention — Justice Arthur, senior, Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Kollin Asbury, freshman, Armstrong-Potomac. Bryce Burnett, junior, Westville. Gaven Clouse, junior, Oakwood. Colden Earles, junior, Salt Fork. Brody Sexton, senior, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
