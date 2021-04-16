DHS logo

Big 12 Conference

First team; Year; School

Lerone Allen; junior; Peoria

Nate Allen; senior; Central

Emaryon Byrd; senior; Manual

Kameron Causey; junior; Manual

Zach Cleveland; junior; Normal

Isaiah Donnell; senior; Richwoods

Henry Hamelberg; senior; Central

Nathaniel Hoskins; senior; Danville

O'Shawn Jones-Winslow; soph; Danville

Staishaun Kelley; junior; Peoria

Juan Madrigal; junior; Notre Dame

Amareon Parker; senior; Centennial

Trey Redd; junior; Normal

Josh Reynolds; junior; Richwoods

Nelson Reynolds; senior; Notre Dame

Noah Reynolds; senior; Notre Dame

Idius Robertson; junior; Manual

Diego Sanchez; senior; Central

Tevin Smith; senior; Danville

Corey Walker; senior; Normal West

Deontre Warren; junior; Centennial

Matt Williams; junior; Notre Dame

Jamauri Winfrey; junior; Richwoods

Jermale Young Jr.; senior; Urbana

Honorable mention — Adam Beasley, sophomore, Bloomington. Jaylen Brown, junior, Peoria Richwoods. Emersen Davis, freshman, Danville. Jeremiah Hamilton, senior, Urbana. Nathan Moore, junior, Peoria High. Justin Page, sophomore, Peoria Manual. Justin Potts, senior, Normal Community. Judd Wagner, senior, Champaign Central. David Williams, junior, Peoria Notre Dame. Jack Young, junior, Champaign Centennial. Max Ziebarth, junior, Normal West.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you