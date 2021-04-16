Big 12 Conference
First team; Year; School
Lerone Allen; junior; Peoria
Nate Allen; senior; Central
Emaryon Byrd; senior; Manual
Kameron Causey; junior; Manual
Zach Cleveland; junior; Normal
Isaiah Donnell; senior; Richwoods
Henry Hamelberg; senior; Central
Nathaniel Hoskins; senior; Danville
O'Shawn Jones-Winslow; soph; Danville
Staishaun Kelley; junior; Peoria
Juan Madrigal; junior; Notre Dame
Amareon Parker; senior; Centennial
Trey Redd; junior; Normal
Josh Reynolds; junior; Richwoods
Nelson Reynolds; senior; Notre Dame
Noah Reynolds; senior; Notre Dame
Idius Robertson; junior; Manual
Diego Sanchez; senior; Central
Tevin Smith; senior; Danville
Corey Walker; senior; Normal West
Deontre Warren; junior; Centennial
Matt Williams; junior; Notre Dame
Jamauri Winfrey; junior; Richwoods
Jermale Young Jr.; senior; Urbana
Honorable mention — Adam Beasley, sophomore, Bloomington. Jaylen Brown, junior, Peoria Richwoods. Emersen Davis, freshman, Danville. Jeremiah Hamilton, senior, Urbana. Nathan Moore, junior, Peoria High. Justin Page, sophomore, Peoria Manual. Justin Potts, senior, Normal Community. Judd Wagner, senior, Champaign Central. David Williams, junior, Peoria Notre Dame. Jack Young, junior, Champaign Centennial. Max Ziebarth, junior, Normal West.
