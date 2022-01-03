COVINGTON — A year ago, the Covington Trojans had their bid for five straight Bi-County Holiday Tournament titles halted because of COVID-19.
On Thursday night in the championship game of this year’s Holiday Tournament, Covington first-year coach Evan Morgan reminded his team about that situation.
The Trojans proceeded to pull away from the Seeger Patriots, re-claiming the title with a 61-52 victory.
“We should have won it last year, but we didn’t even get to play for it,’’ said Covington junior Duncan Keller, who scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the second half. “It’s nice to cut down the net this year.’’
Keller was a major part of the Trojans second-half success against the Patriots as he made his final three field goal attempts and he was a remarkable 10-for-10 at the free-throw line.
“I just really got my energy up in that second half,’’ he said. “We really wanted to win this game and we needed to close it out in the second half, but especially in the fourth quarter.’’
Covington (6-4) improved its offensive efficiency after halftime.
The Trojans shot 52.6 percent (10-of-19) from the field and they were 12-of-15 at the free-throw stripe.
“I thought we struggled early to keep moving,’’ said Morgan. “In the second half, we were much better, but there is still room for improvement.’’
Another difference was Covington’s 3-point shooting.
In the first half, the Trojans were 5-of-14 behind the stripe but in the second half, they only attempted 5 shots from 3-point range, with Keller having their only made long-range shot of the second half.
“I think we were setting too much on the outside shot,’’ Keller said. “We needed to get the ball inside more and attack the basket.’’
Actually, the 3-point shot was a big weapon for Covington in the first quarter as senior Alan Karrfalt knocked down four shots from outside the arc in the game’s opening eight minutes.
“We knew they were going to drive the ball, but I thought we got a little tired late and gave up some of those drives,’’ Seeger coach John Collins said. “I don’t think I did a good job of rotating us and keeping us fresh.
“Karrfalt got hot early and I think that pulled us out a little bit as well.’’
The Patriots (4-6 overall) were able to keep the game close thanks to a 36-22 advantage in rebounding but they were only able to turn 12 offensive rebounds into 10 points.
Seeger also was held to just four free-throw attempts, compared to 17 for Covington.
“I thought we did a good job of attacking the basket,’’ Collins said. “I think we could have gotten to the line a few more times, but we have to learn from that and get better.
“We are getting better and I think tonight was our most complete game to date, as far as effort. But we still had some mental mistakes that hurt us in the end.’’
Joining Keller in double figures for Covington was Savion Waddell with 13, Karrfalt with 12 and Calvin Springer chipped in with 10.
Michael Winchester was the leading scorer for Seeger with 18, followed by Luke Pluimer with 12 and Christian Holland had 11 in the losing effort.
