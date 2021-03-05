CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team scored 40 points in the first half and would go on to beat Armstrong-Potomac 69-59 on Friday.
Garrett Taylor had 27 points to lead the Storm, while Brady Tevebaugh had 14, Blake Norton had 11, Camden Smoot had nine and Preston Webb added eight.
Brody Howard led the Trojans with 20 points, while Luke Gordon had 15, Kollin Asbury had eight, Gavin Parkerson had seven and Jayce Townsend added six.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 69, Armstrong-Potomac 59
Armstrong-Potomac (59) — Kollin Asbury 3 1-2 8, Brody Howard 9 2-4 20, Gavin Parkerson 3 0-0 7, Luke Gordon 6 3-4 15, Jayce Townsend 2 2-2 6, Cain Buhr 0 0-0 0, Rylee Showalter 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 8-12 59.
Salt Fork (69) — Brady Tevebaugh 5 3-6 14, Camden Smoot 4 1-6 9, Preston Webb 4 0-0 8, Blake Hettmansberger 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 2 7-9 11, Hayden Chew 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 10 7-9 27. Totals: 25 19-30 69.
A-P;13;15;17;14;—;59
Salt Fork;20;20;15;14;—;69
3-point field goals — Armstrong-Potomac 3 (Asbury, Parkerson, Showalter); Salt Fork 1 (Tevebaugh). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 20, Salt Fork 10. Fouled out — Parkerson, Gordon. Technical fouls — none.
