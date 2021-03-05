MILFORD — Jamal Taylor had 20 points, but the Hilltoppers could not get anything started against the Bearcats in a 76-39 loss on Friday.
Jason Craig had eight points for Schlarman Academy, while Caleb Kelly had five points.
Luke McCabe had 18 points for Milford, while Adin Portwood had 12, Trey Totheroh had 11 points and Aaron Banning and William Teig each added eight.
At Milford
Milford 76, Schlarman Academy 39
Schlarman (39) — Owen Jones 1 1-2 3, Charles Ludwig 0 1-2 1, Jason Craig 3 2-3 8, Chris Brown 1 0-0 2, Josh Wright 0 0-0 0, Jamal Taylor 7 4-5 20, Caleb Kelly 1 3-6 5, Andy Craig 0 0-0 0, Cavean McNeal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 11-18 39.
Milford (76) — Trace Fleming 1 0-0 2, Luke McCabe 6 3-3 18, Aaron Banning 3 0-0 8, Sawyer Laffoon 1 0-0 3, Jarid Woodby 1 0-0 3, Andrew White 0 0-0 0, Trey Totheroh 5 0-0 11, Payton Harwood 1 0-0 2, Nicholas McKinney 1 0-0 2, William Teig 2 4-4 8, Adin Portwood 4 0-0 12, Nicholas Warren 2 2-2 7. Totals: 27 9-9 76.
Schlarman;7;10;8;14;—;39
Milford;16;27;20;13;—;76
3-point field goals — Schlarman 3 (Wright 2, Kelly); Milford 13 (Portwood 4, McCabe 3, Banning 2, Laffoon, Woodby, Totheroh, Warren). Total fouls — Schlarman 18, Milford 17. Fouled out — Wright, Banning. Technical fouls — none.
