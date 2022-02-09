At Oakwood High School
Salt Fork 46, Oakwood 44 (OT)
Salt Fork (46) — Camden Smoot 6-16 1-2 13, Blake Hettmansberger 0-3 1-2 1, Blake Norton 8-21 6-11 24, Michael Jones 1-3 1-2 3, Garrett Taylor 2-8 1-2 5, Jamison Remole 0-2 0-0 0, Evan Webb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-53 10-19 46.
Oakwood (44) — Gaven Clouse 2-5 2-2 6, Griffin Trees 4-8 0-0 10, Grant Powell 5-11 0-2 12, Josh Young 1-6 2-3 4, Dalton Hobick 4-12 0-3 12, Joshua Ruch 0-1 0-0 0, Tanner Pichon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 16-45 4-10 44.
Salt Fork `14 `13 `7 `8 `4 `— `46
Oakwood `6 `9 `20 `7 `2 `— `44
3-pointers — Salt Fork 2-14 (Norton 2-10, Smoot 0-1, Hettmansberger 0-1, Jones 0-1, Remole 0-1). Oakwood 8-17 (Hobick 4-8, Trees 2-4, Powell 2-4, Ruch 0-1). Rebounds — Salt Fork 45 (Taylor 13, Norton 11, Smoot 9, Jones 5, Hettmansberger 2, Remole 2, TEAM 3). Oakwood 28 (Young 8, Clouse 5, Powell 4, Trees 3, Hobick 3, Ruch 1, TEAM 4). Assists — Salt Fork 8 (Smoot 4, Hettmansberger 1, Norton 1, Taylor 1). Oakwood 11 (Powell 4, Clouse 3, Young 2, Trees 1, Hobick 1). Turnovers — Salt Fork 19, Oakwood 18. Steals — Salt Fork 8 (Smoot 2, Norton 2, Taylor 2, Hettmansberger 1, Remole 1). Oakwood 13 (Trees 4, Powell 3, Clouse 2, Young 2, Hobick 2). Total fouls — Salt Fork 14, Oakwood 16. Fouled out — Norton. Officials — Mark Brooks, Brian Neukomm, Kevin Sprau.
Records — Salt Fork 16-9 overall, 6-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Oakwood 21-7 overall, 9-2 in the VVC.
JV score — Oakwood 44, Salt Fork 18
