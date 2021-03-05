ARMSTRONG — The Cornjerkers held to the Trojans to just 15 second-half points as Hoopeston Area claimed a 56-45 victory in Vermilion Valley Conference boys basketball on Thursday night.
Junior Ben Brown scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the first half for Hoopeston Area, while Chris Catron and Nick Hofer each chipped in with 11 points.
The Cornjerkers (2-9 overall, 2-6 in the VVC) overcame a 17-13 deficit after the first quarter to take a 32-30 advantage at halftime and they pulled away in the second half.
Armstrong-Potomac (0-7 overall, 0-6 in the VVC) was led in scoring by freshman Kollin Asbury, who had 20 points — 10 of those coming in the first quarter.
At Armstrong
Hoopeston Area 56, Armstrong-Potomac 45
Hoopeston Area (56) — Chris Catron 3 5-10 11, Ben Brown 7 7-10 22, Nick Hofer 3 2-2 11, Anthony Zamora 3 0-5 7, Derek Drayer 2 0-0 5. Totals: 18 14-27 56.
Armstrong-Potomac (45) — Kollin Asbury 8 3-4 20, Brady Howard 3 1-2 7, Gavin Parkerson 0 0-0 0, Luke Gordon 3 3-4 9, Jayce Townsend 1 4-5 6, Rylee Showalter 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 11-15 45.
Hoopeston; 13; 19; 11; 13; —; 56
A-P; 17; 13; 4; 11; —; 45
3-pointers — Hoopeston Area 6 (Hofer 3, Brown 1, Zamora 1, Drayer 1). Armstrong-Potomac 2 (Asbury 1, Showalter 1). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 12, Armstrong-Potomac 19. Fouled out — Parkerson, Gordon.
