LINCOLN — Shooting and scoring are integral parts in the game of basketball.
The Danville boys team have spent countless hours during the offseason and even during the preseason trying to improve its shooting.
Unfortunately for the Vikings, that hard work didn't pay off in their season-opening contest on Tuesday night in the Lincoln/Eaton Thanksgiving Tournament.
Danville shot just 32.8 percent from the field in a 57-47 loss to the Champaign Centennial Chargers.
"No at all,'' said Danville coach Durrell Robinson about his team's shooting performance. "We practice shooting all day, every day. At some point, we have to make open shots.
"The majority of our missed shots were because we didn't finish in the paint. I don't know exactly how many layups we missed, but I know it was more than five and we lost by 10 points. That doesn't help at all.''
And when that poor shooting was coupled with eight turnovers in the third quarter, it was worst possible combination for the Vikings (0-1 overall).
The Chargers (1-1) opened the second half on a 16-2 turn, turning a tie at halftime into a double-digit lead that Centennial would never relinquish.
"We gave up 23 points in that third quarter and we're outscored 23-11. That was the difference in this game,'' Robinson said. "Our turnovers led to fastbreak points for them. Give them credit, they did a good job of executing but we shot ourselves in the foot, trying to overdribble.
"Centennial is always a disciplined team and they showed that, while we showed our lack of discipline.''
The Vikings also lacked a balance scoring attack as returning starters Ja'Vaughn Robinson, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow and Jonathan Ireland combined to score 38 of their 47 points.
Ja'Vaughn Robinson had a game-high 17 followed by Jones-Winslow with 11 and Ireland finished with 10.
"We need to get something from our interior,'' said Durrell Robinson as his guards and wings scored all of their points. "That will help with the balance and it will take pressure off our guards.''
Belleville West 62
Danville 41
LINCOLN — The Vikings dropped to 0-2 on the season with a loss to the Maroons on Wednesday night.
No additional information was available.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Lincoln
Lincoln/Eaton Thanksgiving Tournament
Champaign Centennial 57, Danville 47
Danville (47) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 7-19 2-6 17, Bryson Hinton-Perez 2-5 0-0 5, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 5-13 0-1 11, Terrien Gouard 0-0 0-0 0, Jonathan Ireland 4-12 1-1 10, Quentin Alblinger 0-2 0-0 0, T.J. Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Devan Larkin 0-0 0-0 0, Demarcus Lucas 0-0 0-0 0, Javion Smith 1-4 2-2 4, Kaden Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-58 5-10 47.
Centennial (57) — Kellen Davis 2-6 1-1 5, Todd Makabu 3-8 3-3 10, Demariea Willis 2-6 5-6 9, Gumane Springfield 5-7 2-4 12, Sathvik Thatikonda 7-13 1-1 15, Preston Sledge 3-6 0-1 6, Gavin Taylor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-47 12-16 57.
Danville `9 `10 `11 `17 `— `47
Centennial `10 `9 `23 `18 `— `57
3-pointers — Danville 4-21 (Robinson 1-8, Hinton-Perez 1-2, Jones-Winslow 1-1, Ireland 1-7, Smith 0-3), Centennial 1-4 (Makabu 1-2, Davis 0-1, Sledge 0-1). Turnovers — Danville 15, Centennial 18. Total fouls — Danville 15, Centennial 13. Fouled out — none.
Records — Danville 0-1 overall. Centennial 1-1 overall.
