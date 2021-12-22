FITHIAN — Turnovers and offensive rebounds create extra opportunities for a team to score in basketball.
On Tuesday night, the Oakwood Comets took advantage of those additional chances in a 72-35 triumph over the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans in a Vermilion Valley Conference boys basketball game.
Oakwood (11-2 overall, 2-1 in the VVC) scored 34 points off of 24 turnovers by Armstrong-Potomac and the Comets also had 17 second-chance points from 17 offensive rebounds.
"That was the difference in the game,'' Armstrong-Potomac coach Wade Rogers said. "We had way too many turnovers. We just needed to execute better with making better passes and being ready to catch and shoot.
"We just didn't execute our press break. We got tired, so we didn't go hard enough and when that happens, you are not going to execute.''
Oakwood junior Dalton Hobick, who scored a game-high 32 points, admitted that is the style of basketball the Comets want to play in every game.
"Our goal is to play as hard as we can on defense and try to force as many turnovers as we can,'' he said. "Most teams don't want to be scrappy, but we want to be that team. If the ball is on the ground, we are going to dive to get it.''
The Comets recorded 14 steals with Gaven Clouse having a game-high four followed by Josh Young and Hobick with three each.
"That's probably our strength,'' Oakwood coach Jeff Mandrell said. "We have some quickness and some athleticism. This group likes to play hard and they are fun to watch when they get on a roll like they did tonight.''
But, it actually took Oakwood a quarter to get things going.
The Comets were just 5-of-19 from the field in the opening eight minutes, but they finished making 53.3 percent of their shots (24-of-45).
"They came out really hard, and I told our kids heading into the second quarter that we needed to match it and hopefully exceed their effort,'' Mandrell said. "We got it rolling a little bit after that and I thought we played better at the end of the game.''
Hobick was a big part of that as he made 65 percent of his shots (13-of-20), including an impressive 4-of-8 from the 3-point range.
"That was probably his best game of the season. He played really well,'' Mandrell said. "Dalton is one of those guys that is really aggressive and he is not afraid to take a big shot — he has plenty of confidence.
"He is fun to watch when he plays like he did tonight.''
The junior guard wasn't the only bright spot offensively for Oakwood. Tanner Pichon, a junior forward, came off the bench to score 15 first-half points — 13 of those in the second quarter for the Comets.
"Tanner did awesome,'' Hobick said. "Having him come off the bench and drop 15 in the first half gave us a big boost heading into the second half.''
Armstrong-Potomac, which was playing its second game in as many days after being quarantined for 10 days, shot just 30 percent (12-of-39). Senior guard Brody Howard had a team-high 11 points for the Trojans.
"We were just a little too rusty,'' Rogers said. "I thought we played well defensively, for the most part.
"When you give good teams second chance opportunities and a bunch of turnovers — they are going to make you pay.''
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Fithian
Oakwood 72, Armstrong-Potomac 35
Armstrong-Potomac (35) — Kollin Asbury 3-6 3-3 9, Brody Howard 4-9 2-2 11, Evan Schluter 0-4 0-0 0, Seth Johnson 0-6 2-2 2, Luke Gordon 1-2 0-0 2, Nathan Rogers 1-3 0-0 2, Alden Crozier 0-1 0-0 0, Eli Kennel 0-0 0-0 0, Cole Bailey 1-3 2-2 4, Cain Buhr 2-5 0-0 5. Totals: 12-39 9-10 35.
Oakwood (72) — Gavan Close 1-2 0-0 2, Griffin Trees 0-4 0-0 0, Grant Powell 3-12 1-2 8, Josh Young 3-10 2-2 8, Dalton Hobick 13-20 2-2 32, Luke Wallace 1-1 0-0 3, Joshua Ruch 0-2 0-0 0, Cristin Esquinca 0-0 0-0 0, Brody Taflinger 0-0 0-0 0, Austin McDaniel 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson Dudley 1-1 0-0 2, Tanner Pichon 6-10 1-2 15, Alec Harrison 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 29-64 6-8 72.
A-P `8 `10 `8 `9 `— `35
Oakwood `11 `24 `15 `22 `— `72
3-pointers — Armstrong-Potomac 2-16 (Howard 1-3, Buhr 1-4, Johnson 0-3, Schluter 0-2, Rogers 0-2, Bailey 0-2, Crozier 0-1). Oakwood 8-18 (Hobick 4-8, Pichon 2-3, Powell 1-3, Wallace 1-1, Trees 0-1, Ruch 0-1, Harrison 0-1). Rebounds — Armstrong-Potomac 27 (Asbury 11, Gordon 5, Howard 3, Schluter 1, Rogers 1, Crozier 1, Bailey 1, Buhr 1, TEAM 3). Oakwood 38 (Young 8, Clouse 6, Hobick 5, Trees 4, Powell 4, Pichon 4, Ruch 2, McDaniel 1, Dudley 1, Harrison 1, TEAM 2). Assists — Armstrong-Potomac 5 (Howard 2, Asbury 1, Bailey 1, Buhr 1). Oakwood 15 (Trees 4, Powell 4, Hobick 3, Clouse 2, Young 1, Ruch 1). Turnovers — Armstrong-Potomac 24, Oakwood 10. Steals — Armstrong-Potomac 2 (Asbury 1, Howard 1). Oakwood 14 (Clouse 4, Young 3, Hobick 3, Powell 2, Ruch 2). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 13, Oakwood 16. Fouled out — none. Technical foul — Armstrong-Potomac bench. Officials — Keith Kuchenbecker, Tim Revello and Bob Rice.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 3-4 overall, 0-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Oakwood 11-2 overall, 2-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
