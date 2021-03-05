ATTICA, Ind. — Alan Karrfalt had 18 points with seven assists and six steals as the Trojans defeated North Vermillion 56-27 on Friday in an IHSAA Class 1A sectional semifinal.
Drew Busick had 15 points for Covington, while Logan Pinkerton had 10 points and 11 rebounds and Duncan Keller added seven.
The Trojans will play for the sectional title on Saturday against Lafayette Central Catholic, who beat Faith Christian 61-42.
IHSAA Sectional Semifinal
At Attica, Ind.
Covington 56, North Vermillion 27
Covington (56) — Drew Busick 5 0-0 15, Neil Ellmore 0 0-1 0, Coye Ferguson 0 0-0 0, Alan Karrfalt 7 0-2 18, Calvin Springer 1 0-2 , Duncan Keller 3 1-2 7, Logan Pinkerton 4 2-3 10, Bradley Lewsader 0 0-0 0, Dane Gerling 2 0-0 4, Isaiah Edwards 0 0-0 0, Conlan Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 3-10 56.
N. Vermilion;5;10;9;3;—;27
Covington;18;12;6;20;—;56
3-point field goals — Covington 9 (Busick 5, Karrfalt 4). Total fouls — Covington 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
