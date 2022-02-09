FITHIAN — Nearly every kid has grown up practicing their move for a last-second, game-winning shot.
Salt Fork senior Camden Smoot is no different, but on Tuesday night, he actually got the chance to execute during a Vermilion Valley Conference contest against Oakwood.
Smoot drove to the basket, spun left and hit a 5-foot jumper as the buzzer sounded to give the Storm a 46-44 overtime victory against the Comets.
“I’ve practiced those spin moves out in my driveway for my whole life. That is my go-to move,’’ Smoot said.
But, why was he the guy that Salt Fork had take the ball the length of the floor and then take the game-winning shot?
“Well, it wasn’t a play for Camden,’’ said Salt Fork Andrew Johnson, who was out of timeouts. “The ball was in his hands and he did what seniors should do in those type of situations. He trusted himself and he kept his eyes up.
“Camden has ways had a nice little spin move. He was able to do his thing and find a way to the cup.’’
And what exactly did Smoot see?
“When I got the ball, I looked up at the clock and saw there was seven seconds left,’’ he said, also noting that fellow senior Blake Norton, who had a game-high 24 points had already fouled out. “I figured, why not take it myself and see what I could do.
“The worst thing that was going to happen was if I missed the shot that we would have to play another overtime. I just went to the basket with confidence and hit the shot.’’
It was Smoot’s only basket in the second half, he had missed his six previous attempts.
“I didn’t know that,’’ he said.
And, it didn’t matter when his teammates and the Salt Fork student section raced onto the court to celebrate the victory.
“This means a lot to us, because we have been thinking about this game for a long time,’’ Smoot said. “They talked a lot of smack last year after they beat us here. That loss has sat with us basically for a year. We wanted this game.’’
With the loss, Oakwood (21-7 overall, 9-2 in the VVC) falls a half-game behind Iroquois West (9-1) in the league standings with a week left.
“That’s how it goes when you lose at home,’’ said Oakwood coach Jeff Mandrell, who pointed to a slow start and missed free throws as being two of his team’s biggest problems on Tuesday night.
“We had plenty of chances,’’ Mandrell said. “You can say that shot won the game, but there were a lot of things that happened during the game that also kind of won it or lost it, depending on your point of view.’’
The Comets missed all six of their free-throw attempts in the second half, including a pair of free throws with 29.5 seconds left in overtime with the game tied at 44-44.
“Missing free throws like that can’t happen,’’ Mandrell said. “I’m like every other coach, I talk about free throws all of the time and we do some different things in practice to try to stress their importance.
“I know it’s not from a lack of trying, but you can’t miss opportunities like that to win a game.’’
During regulation, Tuesday’s contest was definitely a tale of two different halves.
The Storm (16-9 overall, 6-3 in the VVC) built a 27-15 halftime advantage behind it’s ability to control the boards. Salt Fork outrebounded Oakwood 21-8 in the first two quarters.
“That was a big key,’’ said Johnson. “We did an outstanding job of rebounding the basketball, but in the second half, we did a really poor job.’’
Not only did Oakwood do a better job on the boards, but junior guard Dalton Hobick and senior guard Griffin Trees combined for five second-half 3-pointers as the Comets turned the 12-point halftime deficit into a 40-35 advantage just a minute into the fourth quarter.
But those two missed their final seven shot attempts as the Storm came back to force overtime, ultimately setting up Smoot for his late-game heroics.
