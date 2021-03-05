GEORGETOWN — Cale Steinbaugh had 19 points as Georgetown-Ridge Farm defeated Hoopeston Area 49-35 on Friday.
Trayvion Brown and Justice Arthur each had 10 points for the Buffaloes, who had a 23-12 halftime lead, while Cameron Ford added six points.
Ben Brown and Anthony Zamora each had 12 to lead the Cornjerkers, while Chris Catron added eight points.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 49, Hoopeston Area 35
Hoopeston Area (35) — Chris Catron 3 1-2 8, Ben Brown 5 2-4 12, Nick Hofer 1 0-0 2, Anthony Zamora 6 0-0 12, Preston Van De Veer 0 1-2 1, Derek Drayer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-8 35.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (49) — Jace Bina 1 0-0 2, Sam Kelley 1 0-0 2, Trayvion Brown 4 2-2 10, Cale Steinbaugh 5 8-10 19, Kaden Mingee 0 0-0 0, Cameron Ford 3 0-2 6, Justice Arthur 5 0-1 10, Aaron Maquet 0 0-0 0, Bryson Pigg 0 0-0 0, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Cohen Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 10-15 49.
Hoopeston;6;6;8;15;—;35
Geo-RF;11;12;11;15;—;49
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 1 (Catron); Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1 (Steinbaugh). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 14, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Big City 4-2 overall, 2-1 conference; Hometown 6-0, 3-0.
JV score — Hometown 54, Big City 47.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.