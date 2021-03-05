BISMARCK — Elijah Tidwell had 21 points as Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin beat Chrisman 72-35 on Friday's senior night game for the Blue Devils.
Rance Bryant and Brett Meidel each had 10 points for the Blue Devils, while Noah Gomez and Amani Stanford each had seven points and Brody Sexton added six.
Nic Eddy had 12 points to lead the Cardinals, while Blake Barna had eight and Layne Smith added six.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 72, Chrisman 35
Chrisman (35) — John Phipps 0 0-0 0, Linkton Snedeker 0 0-0 0, Triston Lehmkuhl 0 0-0 0, Colten Brazelton 1 0-0 2, Nic Eddy 5 2-5 12, Layne Smith 2 0-0 6, Blake Barna 3 0-0 8, Chris Francis 1 0-0 2, Dyas Miller 2 0-0 5. Totals: 14 2-5 35.
BHRA (72) — Dawson Dodd 2 0-0 4, Brody Sexton 3 0-0 6, Rance Bryant 4 0-1 10, Asa Ray 2 0-0 4, Elijah Tidwell 9 2-2 21, Braden Sackett 1 0-0 3, Hayden Rice 0 0-0 0, Brett Meidel 4 0-0 10, Amani Stanford 3 0-0 7, Noah Gomez 3 0-0 7. Totals: 31 2-3 72
Chrisman;3;11;13;8;—;35
BHRA;25;15;20;12;—;72
3-point field goals — Chrisman 5 (Smith 2, Barna 2, Miller);BHRA 8 (Bryant 2, Meidel 2, Tidwell, Sackett, Stanford, Gomez). Total fouls — Chrisman 6, BHRA 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.