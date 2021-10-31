MOLINE — Back-to-back losses this weekend dropped the Vermilion County Bobcats to 0-4 in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
The Quad-City Storm got five goals from Shane Bennett over the two games, a 5-2 win on Saturday and a 4-1 victory on Sunday.
Vermilion County, which has had a lead at any points in its four straight losses, was able to tie Sunday's contest with Quad-City on a second-period goal from Mike Tish.
But the Storm regained the lead with just 1 second remaining in the period on Bennett's fourth goal of the weekend.
In Saturday's loss, Vermilion County got goals from Zach White and Nick Papendrea.
The Bobcats are scheduled to play its first home game this Friday night at the Palmer Arena when Vermilion County takes on the Evansville Thunderbolts. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m.
