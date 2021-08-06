DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats gave $4,200 for the Danville Youth Hockey program on Thursday at Fischer Theater.
The money was raised through the Bobcats' silent baseball jersey auction last month during a doubleheader at Danville Stadium. Bidders were awarded game-worn Vermilion County Bobcats-themed Dans jerseys and the auction raised $2,100. The total was then matched by Bobcats' owner Ellen Tully.
The donation was announced at a Danville Youth Hockey registration event at the theater before the Bobcats and Jr. Bobcats watched a showing of The Mighty Ducks.
The funds raised by the Bobcats will go to offsetting Danville Youth Hockey costs, including a new set of jerseys and apparel featuring the new Vermilion County Junior Bobcats logo.
Registration is still open for Danville Youth Hockey. For information or how to register, go to facebook.com/DanvilleYouthHockey or email danvilleyouthhockey@gmail.com
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Fountain Central takes ninth at invite
OXFORD, Ind. — The Mustangs ended up ninth at the Bison Invitational hosted by Benton Central.
Cassidi Parks scored a 99 for Fountain Central, while Aubrey Hicks carded a 114, Nola Walls had a 118, Emily Keeling scored a 119 and Hannah Parks had a 122.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Robinson named diversity lead
CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois named Dr. Breanna Robinson Senior Associate Athletic Director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Sport Administration at the University of Illinois.
Robinson will provide departmental leadership in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion for both student-athletes and DIA staff. She will also maintain sport administration and oversight duties for multiple sport programs as a member of DIA’s 10-person executive staff.
A native of Toledo, Ohio, Robinson joins the Fighting Illini athletics staff after serving Miami University in several roles since 2017, most recently as Associate Athletic Director for Diversity, Advocacy & Student-Athlete Success. She also served as Assistant Athletic Director for Leadership & Diversity, Assistant Athletic Director and Assistant Director for Student-Athlete Academic and Eligibility Services.
Hamer named assistant
CHAMPAIGN — Zach Hamer, who has spent the last two years as video coordinator, was named a head coach to the University of Illinois men's basketball team.
Hamer arrived at Illinois in the summer of 2019 after spending the previous two seasons on staff with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was an advance scout in 2019 after debuting as a coaching associate in 2018. Hamer handled opponent scouting, with a focus on defensive game planning, and created video playbooks on all NBA teams.
Along with his NBA experience, he spent the 2018 season in the WNBA, serving as video coordinator for the Indiana Fever.
Kramer named to another list
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois senior center Doug Kramer was selected to the Rotary Lombardi Award watch list.
The Rotary Lombardi Award goes annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.
It is the third watch list of the preseason for Kramer as he is also on the Outland and Rimington lists.
