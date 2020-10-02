DANVILLE — One team has been synonymous with the Vermilion Valley Conference golf championship — the Blue Devils.
Bismarck-Henning, or more recently, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin won 10 of the first 16 VVC golf titles but the last two championships were won by the Schlarman Academy Hilltoppers.
On Thursday afternoon at a very windy and cool Harrison Park Golf Course, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin regained it's crown in the league, beating second-place Milford by 17 shots (349-366), while Schlarman Academy (372) was third.
"It feels really good to get this title back,'' said Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Isaiah Lusk. "It's something that we have talked about doing this entire year.''
Lusk and senior teammate Rance Bryant tied for second place in the individual competition with 82s, while Schlarman Academy senior Gabe Huddleston won the VVC title with a 2-over par 73.
"My drives weren't there today,'' said Lusk, disappointed in his 11-over par round. "My chipping was the best part of my game today.''
But as Bis-Henn/Ross-Al first-year coach Brian Carpenter pointed out, Lusk and Bryant played well enough along with their teammates, Carson Darby, Nick Garmon, Nick Miller and Isaac Tabels, to earn the all-important team title.
"I understand that most of them are not happy about their scores individually, but as we've talked about all year, golf is both an individual sport and a team sport,'' said Carpenter, whose team struggled at times in earlier portion of the golf season.
"It was an up-and-down rollercoaster of a ride this year,'' Carpenter said. "We dug in and focused. We worked on those areas of our game that needed the most work and it paid off.
"Recently, things have started to click for us.''
And it comes at a good time. Next up for the VVC golfers are the IHSA Class 1A regional golf tournaments on Tuesday.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville will be in Schlarman Academy Regional at the Danville Country Club, while Hoopeston Area and Milford will be the Kankakee Bishop McNamara Regional at Elks Country Club in Kankakee.
"I feel like we are playing our best golf at the right time of the year,'' Carpenter said. "I feel good about our chances in the regional on Tuesday.''
While Schlarman Academy had won back-to-back team titles coming into Thursday, Huddleston became the Hilltoppers first-ever individual golf champion in the VVC with a round that only a true golfer could appreciate.
On his way to a 2-over 73, Huddleston had five birdies, three bogeys and two double bogeys to go with eight pars as he battled a stiff wind from the northwest.
"That wind got a hold of a couple balls and you get some bad breaks on what feels like decent shots,'' Huddleston said. "It's golf — that's why you love it and get frustrated at the same time.
"At the end of the day, the score was good enough and I felt like I handled the situations that I was given about as well as I could have.''
Huddleston was forced to scramble numerous times on the back nine as he had three of his birdies, a pair of bogeys and both of his double bogeys in that stretch of holes. His only pars came on No. 11 and No. 18.
"This biggest thing about today's round is remembering the process,'' he said. "If you score well or don't score well, as long as you are following your process, you can learn from the round and become better as a player.
"The key thing for me was that I didn't compound any of my mistakes. Sometimes, a bogey is alright. As long as you don't force things, take what your are given and trust your process — you can handle the outcome and hit better shots more often.''
After being on the winning team for the past two seasons, Huddleston admitted it was disappointing that the Hilltoppers could claim a three-peat in his senior season.
"We lost two outgoing seniors from last year that were a solid part of our foundation,'' said Huddleston about Jeff Christison and Mark Lucas.
He also pointed out that Schlarman Academy had two freshmen playing their first-ever 18-hole high school tournaments.
"Because of Covid, we haven't been able to play in any invitationals this year,'' said Huddleston, who played individually in the Paris Invitational.
Milford senior Luke McCabe was fourth individually with an 85, while Oakwood senior Travis Goodner capped off the top five with an 89. Rounding out the all-conference players were Westville's Jack Duensing (90), Oakwood's Case Kopacz (90), Salt Fork's Brody Althaus (91) along with Milford's Cooper Frerichs (91) and CJ Vanhoveln (91). Kopacz is the only non-senior in the top-10.
In the girls conference tournament, Payton Armstrong of Hoopeston Area and Anna Duden of Armstrong-Potomac shared medalist honors with a score of 107. Cheyenne Terry of Westville and Kylie Brown of Hoopeston Area tied for third with a score of 116.
Next up for the girls will be the IHSA Class 1A regional tournament hosted by Watseka at the Shewami Country Club in Sheldon.
