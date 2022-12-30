BISMARCK — Sophomores playing in their first varsity season don't typically get called upon to take a game-winning shot against a big-time rival in the championship game of a holiday tournament.
But on Thursday night in the title game of the BSN Classic, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin sophomore Chaz Dubois had two plays called just for him. The second turned out to be a game-winning 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining to give Bis-Henn/Ross-Al a 46-45 victory over Salt Fork.
"Not normally,'' said Dubois about being the guy to take the game-winning shot. "I'm normally a guy that comes off the bench as a role player.''
Actually for the first three and a half quarters, Dubois was just a role player with 1 point on 1-of-2 shooting at the free-throw line, 1 steal and 1 rebound.
But with the Blue Devils (12-2) trailing 39-35 in the final three minutes, BHRA coach Gary Tidwell decided to give Dubois his shot — literally.
"Chaz has shot the ball well this tournament and he is one of our better 3-point shooters,'' Tidwell said. "I was a little concerned with him being a sophomore in a pressure-packed game. Once he made the first one, I was more confident in running that play again at the end.''
The first 3-pointer by Dubois pulled BHRA within 39-38.
"Gotta give them credit for making shots,'' Salt Fork coach Andrew Johnson said. "They had a kid step up and make a couple shots that is not necessarily on your radar for making those shots.''
After Salt Fork's Garrett Taylor scored with 2:22 left, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al tied the game at 41-41 on a 3-pointer by Ayden Ingram, who finished with a team-high 22 points.
The Storm (13-1) would retake the lead at 43-41 and again at 45-43 on free throws by Blake Norton and a basket by Taylor. Those two combined for 35 points.
Even after Dubois hit his second 3-pointer, Salt Fork had a couple chances to retake the lead in the final second.
Norton was fouled on his drive to basket with 0.6 seconds left. The Salt Fork faithful thought Norton was in the act of shooting, but the officials called the foul on the floor giving the Storm an in-bounds play under their basket.
"That a decision I don't get to make,'' Johnson said.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al called a timeout to set up its defense.
"We knew they liked to run a lob play, so we wanted to double team Taylor, but we also wanted to keep pressure on the ball,'' Tidwell said. "We called a timeout and decided to put a guy on the ball.''
Instead of running the lob to Taylor, Salt Fork senior Blake Hettmansberger slipped to the weakside and his off-balance shot was just off the mark as the buzzer sounded.
"We had a nice out-of-bounds play. The kids executed, but the shot just didn't go our way,'' Johnson said.
The come-from-behind victory for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on the basketball court was eerily similar to the Blue Devils 43-42 win on the football field this fall.
"We have a big rivalry with Salt Fork,'' said Ingram, a key contributor in both wins for the Blue Devils. "In the football game, we came back and won. And now we've come back to beat them in basketball.''
Why is that?
"We just have that winning mentality to push us forward and overcome the deficits,'' he said.
Taylor, who was the tournament MVP for the Heritage bracket, had a game-high 16 rebounds to go along with his 12 points
In Thursday's third-place game, Milford scored 30 points in the third quarter to pull away and beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 72-36.
Adin Portwood scored 17 of his game-high 34 in that third quarter for the Bearcats. Senior Aaron Maquet had a team-high 20 for the Buffaloes.
Salt Fork advanced into the championship game with a hard-fought 66-62 victory over Milford in the first semifinal, while BHRA blitzed Georgetown-Ridge Farm 82-29 in the second semifinal.
